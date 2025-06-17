Medical, pharmaceutical, food businesses must be vetted by Williston Park’s board

Those looking to open a new business in Williston Park might have an additional step to go through.

Williston Park’s Board of Trustees voted to pass the year’s seventh local law to amend a portion of the village’s zoning code that dictates which businesses can open in the village without being subject to a public hearing or a board vote before opening.

Now, all businesses that serve or sell any food, not just restaurants, and all medical offices, veterinary offices and pharmaceutical businesses must come before the village’s Board of Trustees to ask for an exception to the zoning code to open.

“We just want to have a little bit more oversight and control when a new business is coming into the village. That’s what this is about,” said Williston Park Mayor Paul Ehrbar. “The board felt they wanted to have a little bit more say…and a little bit of more oversight as to new businesses coming into village.”

Many businesses in Williston Park, from restaurants to dance studios, already have to present to the Board of Trustees in a public hearing to obtain village approval to open. This allows the board to determine whether they have a sound plan and will not negatively impact nearby residents.

Ehrbar said the update to the code was not targeted at any one business or type of business in particular and was simply intended to ensure the village would be able to be more aware of the businesses moving in and how they would operate in the village. However, some members of the public in the audience suggested that the update was due to small pharmacies moving into the village that seemed to frequently be understocked and closed.

It is common for neighboring villages to ask businesses of this nature to come before the board for approval.

“The Williston Park business community has been very successful in a lot of areas. We’ve been very successful in bringing businesses in, just because of the nature of the community.” Ehrbar said. “But in light of the success rate we’re having, we do want to give ourselves a little more control over what’s coming in. This gives us a little more oversight that will hopefully protect the business community.”

Before passing this new law, the Williston Park Board of Trustees heard a continuation of a hearing from Feb. 10. Sharon Jing Xie of Hillside Avenue Event Place is seeking to open a party rental space, where people looking to host things like kids birthday parties, bridal showers and networking events. Xie’s husband, Stanley Min Che Chang, who owns the Tea Magic store next door, had come in on her behalf in February to make a presentation to the board, which left them with many questions.

At that time, the mayor told those seeking to open the event place that he didn’t think they had planned it out well. The board decided to defer a decision on the application until the applicant could provide additional clarity on hours of operation, whether alcohol would be allowed, what type of events would be held, how trash would be disposed of and other matters.

Ehrbar said Xie had provided the board with a letter explaining her plan further after the February meeting and asking for another opportunity to come before the board. On Monday night, she answered their questions and cleared up prior misunderstandings.

No alcohol will be allowed in the space, she said, all parties would be staffed by her and team members, all parties and decorations would be planned out, and all cleaning would be done by her and her team after parties end.

Members of the public said they thought her business was a good idea. Ehrbar said he found her presentation more helpful than her husband’s and thanked her for the additional information.

The board said they would provide her with a decision after reviewing the public hearing transcript, likely by their July 21 meeting.