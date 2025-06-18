Farmingdale High School seniors receive diplomas

Farmingdale High School seniors moved their tassels to the left side of their caps on Tuesday, June 17, as the Class of 2025 had its graduation ceremony on Hofstra University’s campus.

Jed Herman, the school’s principal, led the commencement, saying that it was an honor to recognize the graduating class for its time in the district. He said that seniors are part of the largest graduating class in the history of the United States and that the world had not made it easy for them.

“It is time for you to go be the people you are destined to become,” he said.

Superintendent Paul Defendini shared his story about helping to raise a service dog throughout the past school year. The dog with a fitting name, Daler, became part of the school community, and Defendini said giving her up was one of the hardest days of his life.

He said that he was excited to say yes to the difficult task of helping train a service dog, something that he then translated into a message.

“Say yes to the things that scare you a little, say yes, even when you’re not totally ready, say yes to loving things and people, knowing full well that someday you may have to let them go,” he said. “That’s what real strength looks like.”

Jaylyn Umana, the school’s salutatorian, and Shae Hiotidis, the school’s valedictorian, spoke on their journeys towards graduation and overcoming adversity.

“Everyone here had to overcome something. I don’t want to just celebrate our accomplishments, but to also look at how far we’ve come,” Hiotidis said during his speech.

In addition to handing out diplomas, many students also received awards and scholarships during the ceremony.