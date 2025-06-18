Hicksville’s downtown honored amid revitalization initiative

The Town of Oyster Bay was honored by Vision Long Island for downtown Hicksville’s walkability.

The Town of Oyster Bay was honored for the ongoing improvements to the Hicksville downtown area at Vision, Long Island’s 2025 Smart Growth awards.

The award comes as the town has continued its downtown revitalization, which has seen millions of dollars invested in development.

“We are proud to be recognized by Vision Long Island for our commitment to revitalizing Hicksville,” Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said. “Millions of dollars are being invested in pedestrian safety, beautification, and community upgrades near the Long Island Rail Road station and along Broadway.”

The town received a $6.2 million grant from the state in 2024 for improvement projects. It also received $10 million in funding in 2017.

The town said the funding was designated for four main projects in Hicksville’s downtown district.

The town said the projects currently getting underway are Festival Plaza, which includes the construction of a raised walking path with landscaping, seating areas and improved pedestrian connection to LIRR station, and The Underline, which includes transformation of the area under the train trestle, between Newbridge and Broadway, with new pavers, lighting and amenities for pop-up shops and outdoor cafes.

The revitalization initiative also plans to expand on Kennedy Park and work on other beautification upgrades, including new lighting, trees, benches, trash cans, and crosswalks throughout the downtown area.

“This continues to be an exciting time in the Hicksville community as work is getting underway in the downtown area on Festival Plaza and The Underline,” Saladino said. “These projects will create additional open space and pedestrian walkways to further improve walkability and the aesthetic of the downtown.”

Many residential developments are also underway in Hicksville, and hundreds of housing units are expected to be available over the next few years.

Eric Alexander, the director of Vision Long Island, said that Hicksville’s downtown is being transformed from a place that was once less appealing.

“New York State really hurt the community many years ago by actually ripping out the old downtown,” he said. “The town brought back the walkability so it’s safe and is also creating a destination to help mirror revitalization that’s going on with the apartments going up.”

Saladino also said that the town is building a “vibrant future” in Hicksville.