Community Events
Roslyn

Sid Jacobson JCC hosts Rainbow Challah Bake to celebrate Pride Month

By Larissa Fuentes Posted on
Community members gathered at the Sid Jacobson JCC to celebrate Pride Month.
Photo courtesy Saydie Grossman and Sid Jacobson JCC

In celebration of Pride Month, the Sid Jacobson JCC in East Hills welcomed community members of all ages to its Rainbow Challah Bake on Tuesday evening, June 17. The event offered a hands-on experience, with participants braiding colorful challahs, symbolizing unity, love, and inclusion.

Community members at the Rainbow Challah Bake event.
Held from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the gathering combined tradition with a message of solidarity, highlighting the JCC’s commitment to supporting both Jewish and LGBTQIA+ communities. Attendees received all the ingredients needed to craft and bake their own rainbow challah at home or share with loved ones.

Rainbow Challah Bake event at Sid Jacobson JCC, in honor of Pride Month.
As dough was braided and stories shared, the event served as a joyful reminder of how food and community can come together to stand against hate and celebrate diversity.

