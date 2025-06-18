New superintendent welcomed by Port Washington; Community urges action on immigrant protections

The Port Washington School District welcomed Gaurav Passi as its new superintendent this week, with residents, educators, and trustees expressing optimism about his leadership, and community members urging the district to address protections for undocumented students amid growing concerns over federal immigration enforcement.

At a meet-and-greet event prior to the June 13 board of education meeting, Passi emphasized his enthusiasm for joining the district.

“Port Washington is such a wonderful community,” Passi said. “From my very first conversation with the board, you could just sense the warmth and deep commitment to kids. I’m just so looking forward to working with this community.”

Board of education President Adam Smith praised Passi while acknowledging the contributions of interim Superintendent Christopher Shields.

“We’re really excited for Dr. Passi to start, and we look forward to him bringing his experience and expertise to Port Washington,” Smith said. “Dr. Shields did an excellent job as interim superintendent. We’re thankful for everything he did to keep us afloat for almost seven months.”

While the appointment was generally well-received, some community members questioned the selection process.

“This was not an easy decision,” said Trustee Emily Beys. “The board had differing ideas and perspectives. Although my perspective may have been different, I believe what makes Port Washington unique is our ability to set aside personal views for the greater good.”

Following the welcome event, community members used the board of education meeting to raise urgent concerns regarding protections for undocumented students and families.

“As Port Washington rallies behind a much-loved bagel store manager who was detained by ICE and as fear grows in the community, it seems an appropriate time for the district to review board of education policies as they relate to protecting community members with undocumented immigrant status,” said resident Lauren Towell.

Towell urged the board to consider adopting policies similar to those in place in large districts, such as New York City’s protocol barring federal agents from schools without a court order, or the Los Angeles Unified School District’s distribution of “know your rights” cards.

“My question for the board: Do we currently have any district policies in place to help protect undocumented students and families? If not, are we drafting policies?” she asked.

Amanda Perez Leder, a local parent and Latino community leader, echoed concerns about the emotional toll on students.

“It’s hard to focus in school and thrive if you’re worried about your family’s safety,” Perez said. “I encourage our new superintendent to make this a priority. Schools have great power to create safe spaces that impact students’ well-being.”

Trustee Sandra Alvarez also asked what steps the district is taking to protect the mental health of undocumented students and parents.

Vice President Julie Epstein responded, explaining the board’s cautious approach to discussing sensitive policies publicly.

“We thought it was less important to make a performative public gesture than to ensure students were as safe as possible,” Epstein said. “We don’t want our procedures or policies publicly available if it could jeopardize safety. Just because this discussion isn’t public doesn’t mean it’s not being carefully considered behind the scenes.”

While no new policies were announced, the board acknowledged the concerns and indicated ongoing attention to the issues.