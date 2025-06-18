2 North Hills incumbent trustees win reelection

The Village of North Hills Board of Trustees remains unchanged after Tuesday’s election.

Two longtime incumbent North Hills Trustees, Phyllis Lentini and Elliott Arnold, were reelected Tuesday night following an uncontested race.

Lentini received 93 votes and Arnold received 98 votes, according to Village Clerk-Treasurer Marianne Lobaccaro. No write-in votes were received.

Lentini has served on the board since 2003, a seat she has held since the death of her husband, John Lentini, in 2002, who was previously the village’s mayor. Arnold has served as a trustee since 2005, a position he said he was motivated to seek after working with a condo in the village and out of a desire to improve the quality of life in the village.

Both have said they look forward to continuing to serve the village as a team with the other board members, a group that they said works well together.

The two have worked on projects like renovating the village’s park and village hall offices, digitizing files, updating village maps, traffic improvements and pushing to keep the village’s shuttle between the village hall and the Manhasset LIRR station during the COVID-19 pandemic

Arnold said he hopes to improve village amenities and quality of life in his next term, while Lentini has said she plans to tackle any issue that arises with everything she has.