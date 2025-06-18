Oyster Bay schools celebrate retirees, honors students

Superintendent Francesco Ianni and Board President Laurie Kowalsky (Far L.) with seven of the district’s retiring educators.

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board of Education finished the school year with celebrations, honoring students, teachers and board member Joseph Laurita Jr., at its Tuesday, June 17, meeting.

The board meeting began with celebrations, honoring 15 students for their performance on the national French and Spanish exams, which demonstrate a high understanding of language and culture.

“Congratulations to all of our students,” said Melissa Argaman, the high school’s principal.

The board of education also celebrated 16 retiring staff members at the meeting, including 10 educators and six non-instructional staff members.

Superintendent Francesco Ianni thanked the 10 teachers for their service to the school district.

“Tonight, we honor their incredible careers and express our profound gratitude for their service,” he said.

Ianni said the educators showcased decades of hard work and commitment, serving as “dedicated mentors” for students and staff members alike. He applauded the teachers for their work in and out of the classroom, with many teachers leading extracurricular activities and programs for students. He wished them all the best for their next chapter.

The board celebrated six retiring non-instructional staff members, such as custodial and clerical staff.

The board also recognized board Trustee Joseph Laurita Jr., who played an “important role in shaping the educational landscape” of the school district, Ianni said. The board presented Laurita with a plaque thanking him for his service and work towards the district’s mission of “empowering all students to achieve excellence.”

In addition to its celebrations, the board discussed the state’s “bell-to-bell” cellphone ban, which Gov. Kathy Hochul announced earlier this year.

Patrick Harrigan, the district’s executive director for curriculum and instruction, said most of the policy’s provisions come “straight from” the law itself. He said the school formed an advisory committee that included administrators, parents, and students. Storage options include student lockers, classroom lockers, and pouches.

Harrigan said the “restriction on non-school issues internet-enabled devices” would apply to both during instructional and non-instructional time while students are on school grounds.

He said the law stipulates that teachers and principals can authorize use and that a student may not be suspended for violating the policy.

He said the school district must adopt a policy to implement by August for the 2025-2026 school year, and in September 2026, each district will submit an annual report to the state on its implementation.

Harrigan said the committee recommends kindergarten through fifth-grade students leave their devices at home, while sixth- through twelfth-grade students store their devices in a locker or school-issued locked pouch. He said that he recommends that teachers are not permitted to authorize cell phone use, but that principals may permit it.

He recommended that student Wi-Fi be made available after school hours for students who remain on campus after school.

During the public session, resident and former school board President Ann Marie Longo asked if there were any updates from Nassau County Civil Service on the restructuring of the grounds crew. The restructuring, which was discussed at the Tuesday, May 6, board meeting, called for the termination of two of the district’s groundskeepers.

In May, Ianni said if the civil service does not deem the abolishment appropriate, the employees would be reinstated.

He said he reached out to civil service “several” times but has not heard back yet.

Longo said the district “fired two people without a plan,” as their last day of employment is on Monday, June 30.

Ianni said that if the board does not hear back from civil service in July, he will ensure that a plan is in place to maintain the facilities. He said he has not left the district “unattended” in his role as superintendent.