Juliana Lupo-Ambrose (R.) of Plainview-Old Bethpage is congratulated on being named Barry Tech Student of the Quarter by Principal William Poll.

Juliana Lupo-Ambrose from the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District was named Student of the Quarter at Nassau BOCES Barry Tech Career and Technical Education High School. Juliana is studying health care skills.

Students of the Quarter are honored for their grades, attendance, work ethic and preparedness. These students have taken the initiative on class projects and are role models for their fellow students, in both the classroom and the workplace.