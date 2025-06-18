Port Washington incumbents sweep June elections, signaling voter confidence

Incumbents across Port Washington secured decisive victories in June 17 elections, reflecting strong community support for their leadership.

Incumbent Mayor Peter Forman secured another two-year term leading the Village of Sands Point, defeating political newcomer Jeremiah Bosgang.

Bosgang, executive director of the Sands Point Preserve, challenged Forman’s third-year term after previously claiming that Forman fostered a “bullying environment.”

Forman received 648 votes, while Bosgang earned 263, marking a clear win for the longtime village leader. The mayor’s reelection signals continued voter support for his administration’s priorities, including environmental protection, infrastructure upgrades, and maintaining the village’s character.

Forman has served as the mayor of Sands Point since 2019. He assumed the role after the retirement of longtime Mayor Edward Adler, who chose not to seek reelection after three decades of service. Prior to becoming mayor, Forman had an extensive record of public service in the village, including positions as deputy mayor, trustee, and treasurer. Efforts to reach Bosgang and Forman were unavailing.

Also re-elected to two-year terms were Trustees Jeffrey Moslow and Elena Karabatos. Moslow led the trustee race with 690 votes, while Karabatos followed closely with 669 votes. Both have served alongside Forman and will continue in their roles as part of the village’s governing body.

Moslow was appointed to the Sands Point Board of Trustees in August 2019, filling the seat previously held by Marc Silbert, who passed away earlier that year.

Prior to his appointment, Moslow had served as deputy chairman of the village’s Board of Zoning Appeals, bringing experience in zoning and community engagement to his new role. Karabatos was elected to the Board of Trustees in February 2024, succeeding outgoing Trustee Katharine Ullman. Moslow and Karabatos did not respond for comment.

In Manorhaven, incumbent trustees faced no opposition despite ongoing resident concerns with the board over the proposed mixed-use development site at 30 Sagamore Hill Drive.

Trustees Jeffrey Stone and Khristine Shahipour won unopposed reelection for two-year terms. Stone received 40 votes and Shahipour received 45 votes. There were also three write-in names with one vote each, Vincent Costa, Peter Gallanter, and M. Masiello.

Village Justice William Bodkin received 34 votes. According to Stone, there were a number of write-ins that said “HAULT,” a message to the mayor on the mixed-use development site.

“The proposed development is a flashpoint,” Stone said and everyone will have a voice at meetings he is involved in. “I was voted in to create change and I haven’t forgotten about that.”

Shahipour was appointed to the board in July 2022 after a recanvass found she won by a single vote. Stone was appointed in June 2023 after previously running for mayor. Efforts to reach Shahipour were unsuccessful.

Both have said they look forward to continuing their work on the board and encourage resident interaction with upcoming meetings.