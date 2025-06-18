Roslyn holds June Board of Trustees meeting

Roslyn’s Board of Trustees’ monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 17, focused on two continued applications from May’s meeting.

First, the board unanimously approved the establishment of a new restaurant by the Poll Restaurants group at the former location of the Jolly Fisherman at 25 Main St.

“We are pleased to have the Poll brothers be the managers and the owners of this business, and I think we all think it’s very important to get rid of the empty restaurant that’s there,” said Deputy Mayor Marshall E. Bernstein. “We couldn’t ask for a better group of professionals.”

Gillis and George Poll operate the group, which currently operates Bryant & Cooper Steakhouse, Majors Steakhouse, Cipollini Trattoria & Bar, Toku Modern Asian, Bar Frites, Hendrick’s Tavern, and The Bryant in Huntington.

The second order of business, however, did not come to a resolution, as the board pushed the possible approval for the construction of a new 54-unit residential building to next month’s meeting. The building would be built on vacant land located on the north side of the viaduct fronting West Shore Road.

Kay Bromberg, a resident of Roslyn, echoed the sentiments of Trustee Craig Westergard, who voiced displeasure on the progress being made from last month’s meeting on this application, citing the back of the building, its size, and environmental issues as a possible concern.

After a short break, Bromberg left the board of trustees with questions on potential construction, such as incentive bonuses, the square footage of the building that was changed from its initial proposal, the height, whether any new technologies will be implemented, and more, regarding public interest.

Bromberg also emphasized that the village should make documents relating to any of the proposals available online for the public to see.

“We’ve been asking since last year that these documents, on any project that’s close to the village, be available to the public online, so you don’t have to go down to the village hall and request the application,” Bromberg said. “Most of the villages around here, the towns, post their comments, the proposals online, so we’d like to see Roslyn do that too.”

The next Board of Trustees meeting will take place on July 15. That will be the final meeting until September, when the board goes on its August break.