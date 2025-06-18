Russell Gardens elects two new trustees

The Village of Russell Gardens will have two new faces join its board of trustees after two newcomers were elected in one of four uncontested village elections in Great Neck.

The villages of Russell Gardens, Great Neck, Lake Success, and Kings Point all held uncontested elections on Tuesday, June 17.

Russell Gardens elected Ron Nahum and Andrew Rouchou, who ran for the trustee seats held by Martin Adickman and Jane Krakauer. Adickman and Krakauer did not run for re-election.

Nahum was elected with 27 votes, and Rouchou received 26 votes.

They will serve on the village’s board of trustees over a four-year term.

In the Village of Great Neck, Mayor Pedram Bral, Trustee Anne Mendelson, Trustee Steven Hope and Village Justice David Kirsch were all reelected.

Bral was elected with 555 votes, Mendelson received 515 votes, Hope received 499 votes and Kirsch received 521 votes.

There were also 22 write-ins against Bral, seven write-ins against Mendelson, six write-ins against Hope and seven write-ins against Kirsch.

In Lake Success, Deputy Mayor Gene Kaplan, Trustee Lawrence Farkas and Trustee Marian Lee were all re-elected for another two-year term.

Kaplan was re-elected with 34 votes, Farkas received 39, and Lee received 40. There were also two write-in votes.

The mayor and trustee positions are for two-year terms, while the village justice is for a four-year term.

The Village of Kings Point’s election results were not available by the time of publication.

Running uncontested were Trustee Hooshang Nematzadeh, Trustee Ira S. Nesenoff and Village Justice Randa Maher.