Salk Middle School Class of 2025 moves up on MacArthur field

Jonas E. Salk Middle School’s eighth grade graduates processed onto the General Douglas MacArthur High School field during their moving up ceremony.

The Jonas E. Salk Middle School Class of 2025 officially became the General Douglas MacArthur Class of 2029 after moving up on June 11.

Eighth graders processed onto the MacArthur field as family and loved ones cheered and waved from the bleachers. The eighth-grade chorus sang the national anthem before principal John Zampaglione congratulated graduates on the momentous occasion.

“Today is a day of reflection and excitement,” Zampaglione said. “It marks the end of one journey and the beginning of another.”

Superintendent of Schools Todd Winch addressed the class and reminded them of the possibilities that lie ahead. “Now, with high school comes new challenges, new opportunities and new possibilities for your future,” he said.

Class president Zachary Henschel gave the eighth-grade address. “We were all on the same boat, figuring it out together,” he said. “Over these past three years, we’ve grown so much – we’ve learned lessons both inside and outside the classroom.”

Several awards issued to deserving students include the President’s Educational Excellence and Achievement Awards, Academic Excellence, Outstanding Citizenship, New York State Triple C Awards, the New York State Comptroller’s Achievement Award, Scholar-Athlete Awards, the Levittown Kiwanis Patricia M. Kelly and Lester I. Smith awards, and the RISE Character Awareness Award

Graduates shook hands with trustees and administrators before receiving their diplomas. The ceremony was concluded with a performance of “Rise Up” by Andra Day from the eighth-grade chorus.