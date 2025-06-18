The Great Neck Public Schools awarded tenure to teachers across the district.

To commemorate the end of the Great Neck school year, each school’s Shared Decision Making Committee shared the actions they took to achieve the goals they set this year at the Great Neck Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, June 17.

Each school’s committee presented on its shared decision-making goals, which guide overarching initiatives spearheaded by each school in the district. Committees, which are a state requirement, are comprised of parents, teachers, and students.

Trustee Donna Peirez, who served on the district’s first shared decision-making committee in 1983, applauded the committees for their work and the strides they have made in bringing district stakeholders together.

“To listen to all of you tonight, and the kinds of subject matter that you’re taking on, the initiatives that you’re working on with the students, for the students, for the community, was just so heartwarming for me because at one point… the different groups couldn’t even speak to each other,” Peirez said. “To hear you all working together as such wonderful units is really very, very heartwarming.

A common theme among most of the schools was reconnecting students and building their skills without the use of technology.

Parkville School’s emphasis this year was on the power and importance of play. This was celebrated on the global Day of Play on Feb. 1.

“This special event at our school offered students a joyful opportunity to connect, imagine and collaborate in new and meaningful ways,” teacher and parent Dara Gelb said.

Activities included games led by the school’s psychologist on emotions and teamwork, yoga sessions, music and STEAM lessons.

“These hands-on experiences encouraged students to think critically, express themselves creatively and build relationships with peers,” Gelb said.

E.M. Baker Elementary School’s goal was to support students’ understanding of responsibility and citizenship through leadership, problem-solving, communication, and teamwork lessons.

In one lesson for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, students were surveyed on what makes a good leader and how they can exhibit those skills.

Students who showed leadership and kindness were also honored with a certificate, naming them as E.M. Baker ambassadors.

John F. Kennedy Elementary School focused on supporting student mental wellness, including a screen-free challenge over Memorial Day weekend.

Ideas came from the committee’s book club, which focused on literature assessing children’s relationships with technology and the issues that may arise. The committee of parents and teachers also discussed how to uplift student wellness in the age of technology.

At Lakeville Elementary School, the committee’s actions were led by the theme “from me to we: making a difference.”

“This theme reflects the belief that personal growth leads to stronger families, communities and ultimately a more compassionate world,” teacher Chrissy Gordon said.

The actions were divided into three goals: helping oneself, helping family and community, and helping others.

Saddle Rock Elementary’s committee led initiatives on fostering cultural connections, service learning projects and supporting student health and wellbeing.

One of their actions involved combating world hunger and food insecurity. Students donated food to St. Aloysius Church’s food pantry and hosted a food packaging event, where they assembled more than 2,000 meals to be donated to community members in need.

Other actions included a free winter clothing shopping night, which was supported by donations from SHAI and clothing drives hosted by students.

South Middle School focused on spreading positivity, which included helping students develop healthy coping mechanisms for stress and anxiety.

North Middle’s initiatives were to foster school connections to better connect students.

North High School’s main initiative was Senior Serve, a program through which students gave back to their community by beautifying local parks, volunteering with charities, and more.

“There is a palpable sense of pride in the air,” parent Moji Pourmoradi said. “Pride in what our students accomplished and pride in the kind of citizens we are sending out into the world.”

She added that the committee hopes North High continues the senior serve program in the future.

South High School’s actions included bringing in therapy dogs, partnerships between performing arts students and athletics, and test prep programs.

In other news, multiple students were recognized for their accomplishments at the board of education meeting.

Town Council Member Christine Liu presented an award to the girls’ golf team and their coach for their recent victorious season, including snagging the Nassau County title. The team’s athletes come from both North High and South High.

Middle school student Brian Liu was also honored for his second appearance in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He finished fourth this year after previously placing 26th.

Liu was awarded prize money for his fourth-place finish, which he donated a portion to the district to help support students involved in spelling bees in the future.

“We’re very proud of your achievements, and more than that, we are proud of your humanity and your kindness,” Trustee Steve Chen said.

As it was the final meeting of the school year, the board of education also honored its student delegates, the outgoing leaders of its parent-teacher organizations and tenure for its elementary school candidates.