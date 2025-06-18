Quantcast
Living
Syosset

Syosset VFW forges connection with the community

By Posted on
Members of the Syosset VFW, Post 6394, at this year's Memorial Day parade.
Photo provided by VFW Post 6394

The Gus Scutari Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6394, which serves Syosset and surrounding communities, has one goal: community outreach. Whether it be reaching the community’s youngest learners or senior citizens, the Syosset VFW aims to support its residents and foster connection.

“We are a growing, active post,” said Mitch Furman, post commander. 

Earlier this year, at one of the VFW’s largest events of the year, the organization put together a Memorial Day parade and ceremony. Hundreds of onlookers lined the streets, and approximately 200 had attended the ceremony following the procession, Furman had said.

But that’s not all the VFW has in store. Between events that the post organizes and community happenings they attend, the organization looks forward to an active season.

Furman said that, no matter the event, one motivation lingers in the background of each one: “If we can get some interest in who we are, what we do, we may end up with a new member,” he said.

Furman said the post looks to support other organizations that showcase a dedication to the community. Earlier this month, members of the post attended the Eagle Scout Court of Honor to celebrate Charles Clague.

At the ceremony, the post presented Clague with a pin and certificate to “acknowledge the citizenship and the patriotism of the scouts,” Furman said.

IMG 1576 e1750268066653
Mitch Furman speaks on behalf of the VFW post at the Eagle Scout Court of Honor to celebrate Charles Clague. Photo provided by Mitch Furman.

Then, on Monday, May 16, seven veterans visited elementary schoolers about Flag Day’s significance. 

The Syosset and Oyster Bay VFWs merged in 2018.

Since their merger, the post has made efforts to speak with the community’s students, Furman said. He said the veterans visit all Syosset elementary and middle schools and speak with students of all grades, sharing personal anecdotes and lessons.

Furman said the veterans feel like “rock stars ” each time they visit, with students cheering and high-fiving them on their way into the assembly.

“The response is phenomenal,” he said.

In honor of Flag Day, which was on Saturday, June 14, the veterans spoke with students about what the flag represents and flag etiquette and demonstrated how to fold a flag properly, Furman said. He said the students prepared patriotic songs to sing to the veterans.

“It’s as exhilarating for us as it is for them,” Furman said.

image2 1 rotated
Village Elementary School students greet post members at a Flag Day assembly. Photo provided by Mitch Furman

But the post doesn’t have plans on slowing down now that school is out of session. Throughout the summer, he said the VFW plans on visiting rehabilitation and assisted living facilities. In addition to organizing their own events, he said the organization plans on attending community events to continue its outreach. 

Furman said the veterans often attend the Town of Oyster Bay board meetings, leading the council members in the Pledge of Allegiance.

In addition to attending community events, like the Syosset Street Fair and Oyster Fest, which are scheduled for September and October, respectively. Furman said oftentimes, students from the school assemblies the post attends will recognize them at the festivals, which is a rewarding experience.

In November, Furman said the post puts together events to commemorate Veteran’s Day as well.

Furman said he encourages all eligible veterans to join the VFW. For more information, call (516) 921-7956.

Members of the Syosset VFW post prepare for the Memorial Day parade and ceremony
Members of the Syosset VFW post prepared for the Memorial Day parade and ceremony.Photos provided by Mitch Furman

