Teen selected as state Youth of the Year finalist

Valentina C. pictured in Albany is a New York State Youth of the Year finalist.

Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club member Valentina C. is one of four New York State Youth of the Year finalists, a prestigious recognition honoring exceptional leadership, service and academic excellence among youth.

To earn the finalist title, Valentina underwent two rounds of interviews and delivered a three-minute speech to a panel of distinguished judges, sharing her personal journey and vision for the future, the club said.

Although she was not named New York State Youth of the Year, Valentina’s remarkable efforts were honored with a $1,000 scholarship, recognizing her hard work, resilience, and outstanding character.

“We are incredibly proud of Valentina and all she has accomplished,” said Melissa Rhodes, executive director at the club. “As Youth of the Year, Valentina will go on to lead, succeed, and inspire others along her journey.”

The Youth of the Year program is a signature initiative of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, celebrating the extraordinary achievements of club members across the nation.