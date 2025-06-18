John Vasilakis, Frank Galluzzo re-elected to Old Brookville Board of Trustees

Village of Old Brookville Trustees John Vasilakis and Frank Galluzzo were reelected for another term on Tuesday, June 17, garnering 34 votes each. Both incumbent trustees ran unopposed, and their upcoming terms will end in 2029.

The board of trustees represents the village’s 2,100 residents, according to its website. Vasilakis also represents Old Brookville at the Water Authority of North Shore, an organization that advocates for residents in conversations with regional water suppliers, according to the organization’s website. He serves as the chairman of the authority’s finance committee.

Vasilakis is one of six representatives of the North Shore region, with other representatives from Glen Head, Glenwood Landing, Roslyn Harbor, Glen Cove and Sea Cliff. Prior to his election to the board of trustees, Vasilakis served on the Old Brookville Zoning Board and Board of Ethics, according to the website.

Efforts to reach Vasilakis and Galluzzo were unavailing.