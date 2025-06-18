Westbury School District discusses ongoing ICE anxieties in the last meeting of the school year

In its last public meeting of the school year, the Westbury School District acknowledged and addressed the current anxieties in the community about whether they are safe from Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The Westbury Union Free School District’s board meeting started with several members assuring the audience they recognize the current fears surrounding ICE and explained several misconceptions they’ve heard about the ongoing situation.

Board President Robert Troiano Jr. said the reason for a general lack of outspokenness against these recent actions from the Trump administration and ICE was out of fear of repercussions towards the school and community.

“We were worried about bringing attention to ourselves,” said Troiano. “We were worried about the effect on students. We were worried about the effect on families. So we made the conscious decision that it would be best if we could say much of anything for fear…of becoming a target.”

This discussion comes a week after Nassau County Police confirmed an ICE agent was involved in a car accident a block away from Westbury’s Park Avenue Elementary School. A spokesperson for ICE later confirmed the federal agents were in Westbury in pursuit of a federal investigation.

The board discussed this event in the crowded auditorium, clarifying that this was not a deportation operation and no federal agents attempted to or requested to enter any of the schools. The board also recognized that this event stirred up community fears with rumors of ICE deportations in the area and potentially agents entering school grounds.

“Nevertheless, it caused fear in our community, and I wish they had exercised care about where they decided to stage their, what may have been…a legitimate police action,” said Troiano. “They didn’t exercise that care, and it created even more fears. And the very next day, our attendance in the school went down significantly.”

Board members then explained ongoing efforts to educate the district’s staff on the protocols of what to do in the situation federal agents attempted to enter school grounds, with Superintendent Tahira A. DuPree Chase praising the district for being one of the first to begin practicing protocols, as well the teachers’ commitment to student safety.

Trustees acknowledged potential worries from parents as the district enters graduation season with numerous graduation and moving-up ceremonies, which will have larger gatherings and crowds. The board announced that new security provisions have been enacted for these upcoming events to ensure public safety. These ceremonies will also be live-streamed for family members who are unable to attend in person.

Parents will receive more specific details in the coming days via their children’s principals.

The rest of the meeting then shifted towards awards and celebrations for multiple students and members of the school district. Students from the varsity girls’ badminton team and e-sports team, as well as participants in the “I AM EM-Powered” program, music spelling bee, district-wide mathmania, and “CHOPPED” challenge, were all awarded certificates throughout the night.

Staff efforts were also celebrated with 21 staff members given tenure through a unanimous vote, with colleagues erupting into cheers in the audience.

Tearful goodbyes were given to board Trustee Pedro A. Quintanilla, who is retiring from his position this year after serving the school district for the last nine years. Quintanilla delivered a speech in both English and Spanish, assuring the community of the protections they have under the constitution as well as the importance of feeling safe in their schools.

“I say this to emphasize what was said before, that our schools are places of safety, refuge, protection,” said Quintanilla.