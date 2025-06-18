Wisdom Lane eighth graders are ready to be Division Dragons

Wisdom Lane eighth graders were ready to officially become high schoolers during their moving up ceremony.

The Wisdom Lane Middle School Class of 2025 reached a milestone on June 16 as they crossed the stage to become students of Division Avenue High School.

Eighth graders, dressed in their gowns, processed toward the auditorium to the applause of their peers and school staff. On stage, students Gabrielle Dermody and Olivia Martin led the Pledge of Allegiance before members of the chorus sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Principal John Avena led the opening remarks, followed by Superintendent Todd Winch and Division Avenue Principal John Coscia, who excitedly welcomed the class.

Adrianna Faith, Japleen Rathor and Vanessa Villatoro led the eighth-grade class address, reflecting on their peers’ achievements in middle school and urging them to make the most of high school.

“As we sit here today, one last time as middle schoolers, I hope each and every one of you in this auditorium today reflects on the past three years,” Faith said, “realizing how much you have grown, accomplished and achieved.”

Radhika Patel, Nesha Tjia, and Malu Vivar-Avila presented the class gift—a plaque honoring the building’s original annex to be placed near the entrance to the school’s newly renovated athletic fields. Each graduate then received their diploma and shook hands with trustees and administrators.

The ceremony was concluded with a performance of “Corner of the Sky” by the eighth-grade chorus.