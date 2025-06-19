Blakeman declares June 18 Junior Alvarado Day for Kentucky Derby winning Nassau jockey

This year, June 18 wasn’t just any ordinary Wednesday.

It was Junior Alvarado Day, in recognition of the Garden City Park jockey who won this year’s Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes on his colt Sovereignty, due to a proclamation by County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

“This is a tremendous achievement. We are very, very excited that we have this opportunity to honor Junior,” Blakeman said. “It’s really important that we recognize people in our community and we celebrate their achievements with them.”

Alvarado, who’s from Venezuela and has been racing for over 20 years, said he was grateful for the honor, which he said felt surreal.

“Not even in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine to be standing here celebrating a day named after me,” Alvarado said. “Winning the Derby was a dream itself that I had once when I was a kid, growing up in Venezuela, trying to come to this day, to support my family and put my name out there. It’s been an amazing journey so far.”

His Triple Crown attempt was sponsored by Williston Park diner Hildebrandt’s, whose owners, Randy and Zack Sarf, are passionate about supporting jockeys financially and have owned race horses for years.

“One of the biggest reasons for me to sponsor Junior is the Stanley Cup last night, and watching the players celebrate and be given the credit,” said Randy Zarf, a co-owner of Hildebrandt’s. “Most of the jockeys are never really portrayed in that way. I felt that it was time to step it up.”

“We’re bringing jockeys, the athletes of the game, that get on top of those horses and wake up at 3 a.m. in the morning, and putting the big brands on them,” Sarf continued. “There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do for Junior and for jockeys that want to be part of the brand. We’re trying to put it out there that they are just as important as guys in the NHL, the NBA and the MBL.”

Alvarado and the Sarf family have said they’ve been friends for years, as they’ve bonded over their shared love for horses and ice cream.

“I want to thank Randy for the sponsorship and for being part of my two biggest wins in my career as a jockey,” Alvarado said. “I will proudly represent my hometown and Nassau County as long as I can.”

For those looking to celebrate Junior Alvarado Day throughout the week, Hildebrandt’s is still serving up their special Junior Alvarado scoops, Junior Mint Chip, at its Williston Park location.