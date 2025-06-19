State attorney general calls for removal of Cold Spring Hills’ health monitor

The sign outside the Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Woodbury (Photo by Getty Images)

State Attorney General Letitia James is calling for the removal of Cold Spring Hills’ court-appointed independent health monitor Lisa Wickens-Alteri due to Wickens-Alteri’s involvement in the nursing home’s bankruptcy court proceedings, according to recent reports.

Abrams Fensterman LLP, which is representing Cold Spring Hills’ owners in its bankruptcy proceedings, announced on its website in February that it has a “strategic partnership” with Capital Health Consulting LLC, of which Wickens-Alteri is a CEO.

Alyssa Friedman, a partner at Abrams Fensterman, reportedly said that Wickens-Alteri does not consult regarding Cold Spring Hills in her role at the firm.

Efforts to reach Cold Spring Hills and James’ office were unavailing.

According to the state Health Department website, the Woodbury facility has 588 beds and a 31% occupancy rate.

Troubles for the Cold Spring Hills arose in 2022 when James sued the facility for abuse and neglect. The suit said the center diverted over $22 million in Medicaid and Medicare funds, leading to resident neglect.

“Cold Spring Hills’ owners put profits over patient care and left vulnerable New Yorkers to live in heartbreaking and inhumane conditions,” James said in a 2022 press release.

Since then, the home has been at risk of closing, and notably attempted to move out its residents in the week between Christmas and New Year’s. The state had placed a temporary restraining order on the facility to keep residents in place during the holiday season and had later approved a closure plan with a target date of May 15.

However, the facility was able to remain open after the proposed buyer, Eliezer Jay Zelman, came to an agreement with 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, which represents many of the center’s employees.

Abrams Fensterman wrote in February that its partnership with Capital Health Consulting “brings together two of New York’s most trusted healthcare advocates to deliver unparalleled support for hospital systems, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, physician groups, pharmaceuticals and other healthcare providers, associations and societies.”