Roslyn student wins 3rd place in eVoco Young Artist competition

Roslyn High School sophomore Dylan Sakaria earned third place in the eVoco Young Artist Award competition, held Saturday, May 31, at Hofstra University.

Hosted by the acclaimed eVoco Voice Collective, the competition featured top high school vocalists from across the region.

An award-winning nonprofit choral ensemble based on Long Island, the eVoco Voice Collective is composed of exceptionally talented singers committed to the transformative power of collective singing.

Founded on the Latin term evocare, meaning “to summon forth,” the group uses choral music to foster empathy and shared human experience. eVoco showcases two primary ensembles, a treble ensemble and a mixed SATB ensemble, and invites community engagement through open rehearsals.

Their repertoire spans centuries and styles, with professionally recorded concerts available on major streaming platforms. In addition to public performances, eVoco nurtures local talent through educational programs including the Open Door Ensemble for adult beginners, the Young Artist Awards, and informal “Summer Sing” events, all supporting their mission of inclusivity, learning and artistic excellence.

Sakaria captivated the judges with a moving performance of “Sin tu amor” by Guatemalan American composer Miguel Sandoval, demonstrating a level of musical maturity and interpretive depth rarely seen in high school students.

Following the live finalist round in Shapiro Family Hall, Sakaria was awarded a $150 scholarship.