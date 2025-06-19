Harbor Hill 3rd graders bring history to life with wax museum event

Harbor Hill’s third graders wowed families and friends at their annual Wax Museum event, transforming into famous figures from history after weeks of dedicated research and preparation. Dressed in creative costumes, students confidently presented their characters, showcasing their knowledge, creativity, and public speaking skills.



“It was a wonderful reminder of how hardworking and creative our students are,” said third grade teacher Dara Kaplan. “They put so much heart and effort into preparing for this day, and it truly showed.”

The event was a memorable celebration of all the students have accomplished this year.