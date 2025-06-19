Hicksville’s Batteries Plus owner honored for strong first year

Dominick Loccisano was honored as a franchisee for his Batteries Plus location in Hicksville.

Dominick Loccisano turned to the battery business after years as a restaurant owner. Now, he is Batteries Plus’ Rookie of the Year honoree.

Loccisano was awarded in May at Battery Plus’ franchise convention for his first year as a store honor. His store at 396 West John St., Hicksville, has been open for a year and a half and he already envisions expanding.

Within his first year, Loccisano had 75% of his store’s revenue driven by commercial clients, which earned him the company’s honor.

“The strength of Batteries Plus is reflected in the dedication and leadership of our franchisees,” Scott Williams, the CEO of Batteries Plus, said.

But Loccisano is relatively new to the battery business.

He and his brother used to buy and sell food establishments. They owned two eateries when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many public spaces.

Loccisano said they went down to owning one restaurant, which his brother still runs today. Loccisano then switched his sights to cellphone repair stores.

“I wanted to get into a franchise because they have the blueprint on how to be successful, because we didn’t know anything really,” he said.

Loccisano said he attended franchise shows but didn’t get any serious offers about opening a store. He said he saw an advertisement for Batteries Plus, which led to him going through the vetting process with the company.

Batteries Plus in Hicksville opened in January 2024.

Batteries Plus provides a wide range of batteries, light bulbs and device repair services at affordable prices. Loccisano said that one of his top sellers is key fobs for cars sold at roughly half the price that they would be at dealerships.

“If you come to our store, you’re going to get a great product,” he said. “We do retail, but we have wholesale pricing.”

Loccisano said that due to the success of the Hicksville location, he plans to open another franchise store. Although he was thinking about adding a Batteries Plus to Queens, he now thinks that adding another location to Long Island is important.

The only other Batteries Plus location on Long Island can be found in Deer Park.

“It’s definitely been a journey,” Loccisano said. “The hard work definitely paid off with winning that award at the national convention.”

Batteries Plus was founded in 1988 and now has over 800 franchise locations. The company is a leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise and customized services.