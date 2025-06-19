Schreiber High School students launch luxury window cleaning business “Clearhaus”

Most teens spend their summer working part-time jobs, but Evan Mavashev, 18, and Vincent Cascio, 17, had a different vision.

The two soon-to-be graduates of Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington decided to build something of their own, a business they could grow from the ground up.

What started as a summer side hustle cleaning gutters quickly evolved into Clearhaus, a high-end window cleaning company now employing more than a dozen local students.

“We just didn’t want to work for a wage,” Mavashev explained. “We wanted to do our own thing, something that we could grow and be proud of.”

Clearhaus wasn’t always known by its sleek, European-inspired name. Originally dubbed House Medics, the business underwent a rebrand as the pair decided to focus on higher-end homes.

“If we wanted to work with upscale clients,” Cascio said, “we needed a name that reflected that level of quality.”

Their big break came when they shifted from gutter work to window cleaning, a decision that would define the company’s identity. “Most people just power wash windows down and they use the homeowner’s hose water,” the duo said in a joint interview. “It can mess up the frames and all the paint and it could also leave watermarks.”

Instead, Clearhaus invested in professional-grade purification systems, including deionization and reverse osmosis technology that reduces water to near-zero parts per million.

“It leaves the windows spotless and streak-free,” Cascio said. “And when people see our equipment, it turns heads. We’ve landed jobs just from curious neighbors walking by.”

That equipment didn’t come cheap. The partners estimate they’ve reinvested nearly $7,000 into high-end tools since launching. They started with just $70 in basic supplies from Amazon, cleaning a few houses before scaling up.

Clearhaus now runs with a lean but growing crew of approximately 15 student workers, all high school or college-aged, many of whom are friends or classmates.

“We usually send out teams of two to three per job,” said Cascio. “While they’re cleaning, Evan and I go door-knocking or work on getting new clients.”

The duo pays their workers about $25 an hour, making Clearhaus an appealing summer gig for motivated students. “It’s been pretty easy to find workers, honestly,” Mavashev noted. “We treat it like a real company. Everyone’s learning, and we’re learning too.”

Jobs are priced based on window count and complexity, typically averaging around $10 per pane. “We walk around the house, assess the window types, how dirty they are, and how high up they are,” Cascio said. “Clients often tell us our prices are fair.”

Despite their youth, Mavashev and Cascio are already thinking long-term. Both are headed to the University at Buffalo this fall, and they’re taking Clearhaus with them.

“Our plan is to build a sales team there,” said Mavashev. “We’ll have college kids going door to door for us, and we’re starting Facebook and Google Ads to reach more people. Every penny we make goes back into the business.”

They’re also planning to upgrade their transportation.

“Right now, we’re using my mom’s SUV,” Cascio laughed. “But we’re saving for a truck so we can carry more equipment and expand our reach.”

Clearhaus hasn’t relied on outside funding. Apart from an early gutter job that provided a financial boost, every dollar has come from client work. “We didn’t ask for help. We just got started,” said Mavashev. “Aside from the SUV, everything has been built by us.”

The two young entrepreneurs are embracing their role not just as service providers but as leaders. As they prepare to take Clearhaus to a new city and a new phase of life, their story is a compelling reminder of what’s possible when drive, creativity, and a clear vision come together.

For more information, visit their website, clearhausexteriors.com/.