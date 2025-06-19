Five local high school students awarded scholarship for choosing military service

Five graduating seniors who have committed to serving in the U.S. military were awarded Ben Farnan Scholarships during a ceremony held in partnership with Henderson-Marino VFW Post 1819 and Paul D. Schreiber Senior High School, the Tribute and Honor Foundation on Tuesday, June 17.

The 2025 scholarship recipients are Mariana Quintero-Romero and Domenick Castro, who will enter the U.S. Air Force; Joel Anibal Perez, who will serve in the U.S. Navy; Minje Jang, who is joining the Army National Guard; and Leslie Mendez Lara, who will enter the U.S. Marine Corps. Each recipient received a $500 scholarship.

The scholarships are named in honor of Ben Farnan, a Korean War veteran and recipient of the Foundation’s 2022 Legacy Award. They recognize students who have made the selfless decision to serve their country immediately following high school.

“It is a true privilege to help shine a light on these remarkable young people and their decision to serve,” said Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews, president of the Tribute and Honor Foundation. “Through the Ben Farnan Scholarship, we hope to both honor their commitment and continue to express our gratitude to those who have served before them.”

Craig S. Weiss, assistant principal of Schreiber High School, expressed pride in the students’ decisions and reaffirmed the school’s commitment to supporting those who serve.

Commander Robert Freeland of VFW Post 1819 offered words of encouragement during the ceremony, later adding, “These young men and women have made a choice that takes courage, integrity and heart. As veterans, we know the road ahead won’t always be easy, but it will be meaningful.”

Farnan also addressed the group, reflecting on his own service and the values it instilled. “Seeing these young people take this path reminds me of the values that guided my own service,” he said. “It’s an honor to be part of supporting them as they begin their journeys.”

The Foundation thanked Commander Freeland and Quartermaster Frederick Blumlein of VFW Post 1819, along with other veterans in attendance, including Commander Frederick Falconer, Past Commander Douglas Weston and Senior Vice Commander Paul Oleskiw of American Legion Post 509.

Additional appreciation was extended to Kathryn Behr, principal of Schreiber High School; Craig S. Weiss, assistant principal; and school counselors Debra Strell, Diana Rafferty and Joseph Lorge for their support. The Foundation also acknowledged Keith Klang of the Port Washington Library and the many board members, sponsors and volunteers who help advance its mission.

Earlier in June, Ricardo Antonio Moran-Cruz of Locust Valley High School was awarded a separate Ben Farnan Scholarship during a ceremony at American Legion Howard A. Van Wagner Post 962.

The Tribute and Honor Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifices of veterans and supporting the next generation of those who choose to serve. More information is available at tributeandhonorfoundation.org.