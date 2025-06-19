A protester holds a sign reading “get ICE out of Port” at the No Kings rally in Port Washington.

Fernando Mejia was a face many encountered in Port Washington, notably at the popular Schmear Bagel & Cafe shop he managed on Main Street.

Customers who came in were met with a smile from Mejia, who oftentimes dressed up as the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus for holidays.

For those who didn’t know him before, many do now as his face is posted on flyers throughout town calling for action to be taken after he was detained by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on June 12.

Since being detained, the Port Washington community and beyond have sprung into action to fight what many characterized as the taking of a beloved community member and neighbor.

This includes U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D–Glen Cove), who wrote a letter Wednesday, June 18, to President Donald Trump calling for a meeting to discuss Mejia’s detention and protecting him and other immigrants who are contributing positively to their communities and are not threats.

“Mr. President, any reasonable person supports your goal of removing violent criminals from our streets. But we also know that neither you nor the American people want innocent, hardworking families caught in the crossfire. Yet that’s what is happening in communities like mine,” Suozzi said. “Together, we can design a system that restores order while eliminating fear. A new system that distinguishes clearly between public safety threats and longtime residents like Fernando Mejia, who have strengthened our communities.”

Suozzi also wrote to ICE and Department of Homeland Security officials to get information on Mejia and connect him with his attorney for an in-person meeting.

The congressperson spoke to the community about the impacts of Mejia’s detention in the letter.

“His arrest has devastated the Port Washington community on Long Island, where he has lived and worked for over 20 years,” Suozzi wrote.

Mejia immigrated from El Salvador two decades ago and allegedly overstayed his visa before being detained. People who know him say he had no criminal record.

He was detained by federal immigration agents in front of the bagel store as he was arriving at work. Agents had to return to the store after he was detained to fetch his medications, which are associated with a medical condition he has and week-long stints he has spent in the hospital.

Mejia was originally held at the immigration detention center in New York City, but has since been relocated to a detention center in New Jersey.

The detainment of Mejia comes amid a wave of activity across Long Island, following the detainment of four individuals at a Glen Cove train station and the alleged wrongful detainment of a Brentwood man in Westbury.

At the No Kings rally in Port Washington, two days after Mejia was detained, protesters shouted out his name and chanted, “ICE is not welcome here.” Many held signs calling for ICE to leave Port Washington and for the protection of local immigrants.

A GoFundMe was created to support Mejia and his family. In less than 24 hours, it had nearly met its initial goal of $20,000 and has now raised more than $26,000.

The fundraiser description states that money raised would help his family hire an attorney, cover legal fees, travel expenses, support his family and various other associated costs.

Another protest is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, in front of the Port Washington train station to demand that Mejia be returned to his family on Long Island.

This includes his 14-year-old daughter, who people close to Mejia have said is his world. They said everything he does is for his daughter.

This person, who asked to remain anonymous, also described Mejia as a responsible and hardworking individual and an overall “nice guy.”

Suozzi’s letter addressed Trump’s recent remarks about protecting migrants in necessary jobs, such as in agriculture and hospitality, and for those who have exhibited good behavior. Despite this, ICE raids and detentions have continued.

“You rightly acknowledged that while some individuals may lack proper documentation, many have spent years contributing to our economy and society. You said deporting those who have ‘proven themselves to be very good people’ is not the answer, and that we must apply ‘a lot of common sense,’” Suozzi said, referencing Trump’s comments. “I agree.”

Suozzi called for the protection of immigrants like Mejia, as well as securing the border, remedying the asylum system, and providing pathways to legal citizenship for Dreamers, immigrants with temporary protected status and essential workers living in the country for more than a decade.

“While Washington remains stuck in partisan gridlock, there is a real appetite for a solution,” Suozzi wrote. “You are uniquely positioned to help negotiate a bipartisan agreement to secure the border, fix the asylum process, grow our economy, and treat people with dignity.”