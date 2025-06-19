Roslyn School District hosts special education award ceremony

The Special Education Parent Teacher Association hosted its 2025 Awards Celebration inside Roslyn High School’s library on Friday, June 13.

The breakfast ceremony is held each year to celebrate inspirational individuals who have made unique and meaningful contributions on behalf of Roslyn’s special education students and families. Cindy Samide, director of PPS and Special Education, spoke on behalf of SEPTA to welcome everyone and congratulate the honorees.

Heights Psychologist Jillian Brass presented Regina LaRocca with the “Golden Award” for her dedicated service to the students and community of the Roslyn School District. Beginning her career in September 1998 at Heights Primary School, LaRocca has been a steadfast advocate for children’s well-being and academic success.

Since the fall of 2009, she has continued her impactful work at the middle school level. Holding a Ph.D. in School Psychology, her expertise and commitment have made a significant difference in the lives of countless students over the years.

Three “Very Special Educator Awards” were given to three administrators set to retire in 2025. The first, presented by Roslyn Middle School Assistant Principal Christopher Roth, was given to Roslyn Middle School Principal Craig Johanson.

He joined Roslyn in 2011 as the middle school’s assistant principal before becoming principal in 2015. He has always strived to cultivate an environment where students, staff, and families feel genuinely included and supported. Johanson leads with humor and grace, supports his staff through challenges, and guides families with empathy and care.

The second award was presented by teacher Alysse Graziano and several high school students to Scott Andrews, who has served as principal of Roslyn High School since 2012, and who has consistently demonstrated his support for special education programs. His inclusive leadership fosters a school culture where all students thrive.

He is a strong supporter of the school’s food pantry initiative, recognizing it as both a vital community resource and a meaningful opportunity for students to gain real-world career skills.

The third award was presented by incoming Roslyn High School Principal Dave Lazarus to Roslyn High School Assistant Principal Carol Murphy, who has been a cornerstone of the Roslyn School District for twenty years.

Murphy has passionately supported students in all their pursuits, with a special talent for connecting them with meaningful club and extracurricular experiences in Roslyn.