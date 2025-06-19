Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts at The Paramount, Amityville Music Hall and more.

Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts from Keith Urban, Simple Minds and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

ROBIN TROWER

Legendary guitarist Robin Trower returns with his signature blues-rock sound that has influenced generations. Joined by opening act Dave Maida, the show is a must-see for fans of classic rock and guitar mastery.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$39.50-$89.50. 8 p.m. June 20.

PRETTY WOMAN

Hollywood’s iconic love story hits the stage in a dazzling new musical adaptation. Based on the 1990 film starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original rock score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, with a book by the film’s director, Garry Marshall, and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), this modern Cinderella tale brings the romance and charm of the beloved movie to life on stage.

The Gateway, 215 South Country Rd., Bellport, thegateway.org

$64.50-$104.50 June 20–July 13.

JULIA WOLF

Indie-pop artist Julia Wolf brings her Pressure World Tour to Amityville Music Hall, delivering sharp lyricism and moody, minimalist beats. Known for her viral rise from bedroom recordings to streaming success, Wolf’s live show is intimate and emotionally charged. She’s joined by Worry Club and Ellis for a night of rising alt-pop energy.

Amityville Music Hall, 198 Broadway, Amityville, amh.live

$24-$28. 6 p.m. June 20

5678 DANCE PRESENTS: WORLD TOUR

Experience a dazzling display of talent as 5678 Dance Academy showcases its students in the “World Tour” recital. This performance features a diverse array of dance styles, including ballet, jazz, tap, and contemporary, highlighting the hard work and dedication of young dancers.

Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$15- $18. 11 a.m./4:30 p.m. June 22.

BLUERACE

Pop-rock group Bluerace delivers a set full of eclectic hooks and lyrical twists. A veteran band from the New York metro scene, they combine the polish of classic songwriting with the energy of indie experimentation. Their shows are dynamic, melodic, and always full of surprises.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame and Museum, 97 Main St., Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission. 3 p.m. June 22.

JEFF ALLEN

Known for his clean, rapid-fire stand-up about marriage, parenting, and everyday life, Jeff Allen brings his heartfelt humor to Long Island. With credits spanning Dry Bar Comedy, Netflix, and America’s Got Talent, Allen’s blend of comedy and personal storytelling has made him a favorite across generations. This special event promises laughs with a touch of inspiration.

Governor’s Comedy Club, 90 Division Ave., Levittown, govs.govs.com.

Ticket prices vary; please check the venue’s website for details. 7 p.m. June 22.

ERIC D’ALESSANDRO

New York native Eric D’Alessandro blends sharp, uncensored comedy with inspiration from his big Italian-American family. With millions of views and sold-out shows his humor and relatability have earned him a loyal following online and on stage.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$41.75-$119.50 8 p.m. June 25.

JIMMY CARR

Jimmy Carr unleashes his razor-sharp wit in his Laughs Funny tour, a no-holds-barred stand-up show. Known for pushing boundaries and keeping audiences on edge, he delivers a night of laughs from start to finish. Laughs Funny.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$45-$65. 9:30 p.m. June 25.

ANDREW DICE CLAY

Andrew Dice Clay hits the stage with his larger-than-life persona. With uncensored stories and a raw edge, Clay delivers a night only The Diceman can. Live on Stage.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$44.50-$99.50. 8 p.m. June 26.

Read More: Long Island farmers markets: Summer 2025 guide to dates, locations and fresh produce