Town announces 24-hour lacrosse “Shootout for Soldiers”

Oyster Bay will host its 11th Annual “Shootout for Soldiers,” a 24-Hour lacrosse benefit game, at the town’s Field of Dreams Athletic Complex, located on Old Sunrise Highway in Massapequa.

This year’s event begins on Wednesday, July 9, at 9 a.m. or 9 p.m., and ends on Thursday, July 10, at 9 p.m.. The event benefits veterans and active duty military personnel. The Long Island Air Force Association will conduct a special ceremony on July 9 at 5 p.m. to honor hometown Vietnam War Veterans and present them with medals that commemorate their service to our nation. There will be a parachute landing on the field conducted by the “All Veterans Group,” which will deliver the official ball on Friday at 6 p.m.

“Shootout for Soldiers is a wonderful event that provides local lacrosse players with a unique opportunity to enjoy a sport they love while raising charitable funds to support the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces.

Whether you enjoy lacrosse or are just looking for a fun family event, I invite residents to be a part of the festivities,” said Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino

The charitable funds raised at the event will benefit the Long Island Air Force Association, Strongpoint Theinert Ranch, and The Warrior Ranch Foundation.

The event features 24 1-hour sessions. The score is cumulative, resulting in unique scores for a lacrosse game with totals reaching into the hundreds. Participants include children, adults, seniors, youth, high school, college players and veterans. Teams that accommodate players with special needs are also scheduled to play.