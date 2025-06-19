Vernon 6th graders bring the ancient world to life

Students dress up to showcase their knowledge of the ancient world

On Friday, June 13, the cafeteria at James H. Vernon School was transformed into a vibrant celebration of history as sixth grade students presented their ancient civilizations projects.

The event marked the culmination of weeks of research, creativity and hands-on learning. Dressed as pharaohs, mummies and figures from ancient royalty, students welcomed families to explore a wide range of displays representing various cultures and time periods. Projects included sugar cube pyramids, hand-crafted artifacts and detailed artwork that brought ancient history to life.

As parents toured the exhibits, students eagerly shared what they had learned, offering insights into the civilizations they studied and the process behind their work. The showcase provided a memorable and educational experience for all and served as a fitting capstone to the school year.