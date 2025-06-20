Floral Park Board of Trustees June 17 meeting reports

Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo

Police Department

I begin with great thanks to our Floral Park Police Department, Department of Public Works, and Fire Department for their multi-day work in planning, preparing, assembling, taking down and cleaning up after our highly successful Floral Park Chamber of Commerce Street Fair. Last Friday night, between 10 and 11 PM, our FPPD carefully coordinated with DPW, asking our fair-goers to leave the streets and sidewalks to make way for our sanitation crews, trucks and street sweepers.

All went very well, and we thank our fair-goers for their cooperation throughout the evening, as well as our Chamber of Commerce, Commissioner McAllister, Lieutenant Doherty, Sergeant Viscusi, Superintendent Ginnane, Supervisors Pearsall, Karam and Roe, Village Clerk O’Grady, and our dedicated staff members for everything they did over many days to make our Street Fair come alive!

During the month of May, our Officers were engaged in 869 incidents. Of this number, 211 were traffic stops, 40 were traffic accidents, 91 were aided cases also involving our ambulance service and Rescue Company, 11 domestic incidents, 51 suspicious person reports, and 43 were for citizens needing assistance. Numerous other calls for Police help included, but were not limited to, fire and other alarms, youth-related concerns, noise complaints, and important welfare checks when our Police check on the safety of residents following requests for assistance.

Throughout the month of May, our Police issued 210 traffic summonses. One of the most frequent violations was failure to stop at stop signs (36); and also speed related violations; failure to yield the right of way at crosswalks; passing red signals; uninspected, unregistered and/or uninsured motor vehicles; unlicensed operators; improper u-turns; inadequate headlights and taillights; and other moving/equipment violations.

In addition, 1006 parking summonses were issued during May, with 324 for expired meters and 263 for parking on the streets between 3 AM and 5 AM. With $100 fines for the overnight parking violations, all should visit fpvillage.org , Police Department, and provide the information on the user-friendly Overnight Parking Permission link.

The Library

Last Saturday, our Floral Park American Legion was transformed into a country music fest as over sixty Friends of the Library came to Line Dance and support our Library programs. There were country folks everywhere with patriotic hats for Flag Day, boots and all. After some expert instruction, the line dancers were ready for some real country music. Thanks to Friends president Mrs. Terry Binkley Paterno and her Friends team for a night to celebrate the country girls and country boys in all of us.

The Color Our World Summer Reading Clubs are now underway. For our children, babies (infants), toddlers and tweens to Grade 5, parents may register at floralparklibrary.org , go to Children on the pull down menu, then Children’s Summer Book Club. Register at the big red link and submit. In-person registration is also available at the Children’s Desk. Library cards are not required. Questions? Please call 516-326-6330, ext. 3100.

For our Teens, sign up at floralparklibrary.org , the Teens link, and you’ll be eligible for the Gift Basket Raffle. Teens, count the minutes you spend reading and submit your minutes online by clicking the link on the Teens Library homepage. There, Teens can also find their school summer reading lists. Come to summer Teen events for a chance at the Grand Prize Raffle, and you may win a fantastic Magnetic Levitating Bluetooth Speaker, awesome!

Adult summer readers must have valid library cards to join the Summer Reading Club. Book selection review sheets may be found at the summer cooler on the reading display table near the circulation desk. Submit your completed book selection reviews at the same table. One name will be randomly selected weekly, beginning July 11th and ending August 15th. A $50 gift card from a local merchant will be awarded to a weekly winner every Friday. See, it pays to read!

Color Our World with reading and books for a most enjoyable Summer 2025!

Chambers of Commerce and Our Businesses

“Floral Park’s Tulip Street Fair draws thousands ahead of Belmont Stakes in Saratoga” is a News 12 Long Island feature spot, filmed on location at the outstanding June 6th Street Fair. The video shows the thousands who joined us, our businesses and restaurants for a fun-filled evening. Floral Park Chamber of Commerce president Shane Parouse and Street Fair Co-Coordinator Bill Barry (owner of Tulip’s Uptown Taco and The Paddock Public House) championed this very popular, annual event and Floral Park’s partnership with Belmont Stakes racing, along with others of our passionate Chamber of Commerce leaders. Thanks also to the Villager, Herald Courier and LI Press (online) newspapers for their presence and ongoing coverage of our Floral Park events.

It was a BEST NIGHT in Floral Park, which we hope inspires you all to SHOP AND DINE LOCAL on Tulip Avenue, Covert Avenue and Jericho Turnpike.

Honoring Our Graduates

June is a very special time for our students. The Awards Ceremonies are coming to an end, with our students receiving hundreds of awards for academic excellence, extracurricular achievements, community service and many other success stories. The graduations have begun and will end on about Saturday, June 28th with our Floral Park Memorial High School graduation. We are proud of all our students, so let’s join in congratulating them as they move on to their next levels of education, universities, the military, careers and lives that will make our world a better place. When you see them, please applaud!

Trustee Frank Chiara

Department of Public Works

The Highway Department crews have been hard at work recently, cleaning and line-striping the pool parking lot and refreshing all crosswalks around the park and the Recreation Center to enhance both safety and aesthetics throughout the Village. Stop bars were painted at all stop signs on newly paved roads, potholes have been filled in various areas, and a light pole was repaired on Jericho Turnpike.

The Parks Department has continued regular maintenance of all Village parks and building grounds, including the ongoing watering of hanging baskets, planter boxes, and flower beds throughout the community.

The Sanitation Department has collected 55 tons of household waste, 12 tons of paper, 7 tons of plastic recyclables, and 18 tons of bulk waste, while yard waste was picked up on designated collection days.

The Maintenance Department continues to clean and maintain all Village buildings and recently installed a new fence in the Magnolia Tunnel.

Meanwhile, the Tree Department trimmed 18 Village trees and removed 10 trees that were diseased or posed safety concerns.

4VS

Upcoming shows for 4VS for Monday, June 23 to Thursday, June 26 are:

7:30 PM – FPFD: Red Alert with Larry King & Leigh Tyrrel with episode

“50 Years of Service” featuring Ex-Chiefs of Department Ken Fairben & Michael Ostipwko

8:00 PM – The Author Corner with Stephanie Larkin speaking about

“Nobody Move (Without Reading This)” with guest author Robert Esposito

“Nobody Move (Without Reading This)” with guest author Robert Esposito 8:30 PM – Davidson & Co. with Larry Davidson and guest Andrew Gross, Author of “No Way Back”

9:00 PM – Wes Houston Presents Musical Guests: The String Sisters – Annie Mark & Maria Fairchild

9:30 PM – The Antique Road Test with Walter Gosden on the topic of “Cars in Song: Motor Car Sheet Music”

These shows will be aired on Four Village Studio, Optimum channel 18 and FIOS channel 28.

Conservation Society

Thank you to everyone who came out for the June Weed-Out at the gardens!

Your efforts helped restore the garden near the entrance—proving that “many hands make light work.”

We invite all community members to join us for the next Weed-Out on Friday, July 5th at 9:00 a.m. Your participation helps keep the gardens beautiful, welcoming, and a wonderful place to enjoy nature.

Trustee Jennifer Stewart

Fire Department

The Fire Department continues to train and prepare for the wide range of emergencies they respond to. Currently, several members are attending fire school alongside members of neighboring departments. Other members are training for the FAST Team—a rapid-response unit that assists in firefighter emergencies.

One such FAST Team was deployed during the mutual aid response in Elmont on Saturday, June 9th.

If you are interested in joining the Floral Park Fire Department, please contact Village Hall for more information.

Cultural Arts Committee

We’re now T-minus 10 days from our first Summer Concert. On Friday, June 27th, we’ll kick things off with Echoes of the Eagles, an Eagles tribute band with a large following. Get there early, claim your spot, and bring a friend—it’s going to be a great night!

We’re thrilled to announce that, with the exception of Fourth of July weekend and Labor Day weekend, there will be live music in the Village every weekend this summer—either on the Library Lawn or at Memorial Park.

As I’ve mentioned previously—and as Ms. Isabella Gallo graciously highlighted today in the Long Island Press—July 25th will be our Locals Only show, featuring performers and singers under 30 from right here in our community. You can check out her article at www.longislandpress.com/2025/06/16/floral-park-locals-concert/. If you’re interested in performing, we still have a few spots available—please reach out to me no later than June 30th.

For a full list of bands and performance times, please visit the Village Website or follow us on Village Social Media.

MTA

The MTA continues construction of their signal hut along the Atlantic Avenue right-of-way. We appreciate their ongoing communication with the Village, especially when schedule changes occur.

When we are notified of any changes, we make every effort to share the information with the public as quickly as possible. For the most up-to-date details, please visit the Village website and follow our social media channels.

Trustee Michael Longobardi

Building Department

Since our last meeting, there have been no changes in the status of the various projects ongoing around town.

Construction work for the proposed restaurant at 99 Covert Avenue is ongoing and is expected to be completed by the end of summer. Covert Avenue – Fire property – Construction is ongoing; the full building is expected to be complete within a year. 266 Jericho Turnpike – Fire Property – The reconstruction and interior improvement work are ongoing; construction is expected to be complete by this summer. A physical therapy business has just opened on the first floor. 1 Carnation Avenue (Centennial Hall) – Construction is substantially complete; occupancy is expected this month. Information on the apartments can be found on the developer’s website, 1carnation.com. 50 Carnation Avenue has submitted a zoning application to expand its storage buildings. This case was heard at the April 10th zoning meeting. A Board of Trustees special use hearing was held earlier this evening. There are no upcoming meetings scheduled at this time for the proposed large-scale mixed-use development project located at 144–162 Jericho Turnpike (formerly Stella’s). Meeting dates will be announced once scheduled. Demolition of 32 Orchid is complete; construction of the new homes is expected to begin this month.

As a reminder, properties and adjacent sidewalks must be kept free of weeds, grass should be regularly mowed, and all landscaping along sidewalks must be trimmed to prevent overhang or obstruction of drivers’ visibility.

The next Architectural Review Board meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 25th at 8:00 PM at the Pool Building.

Recreation and Pool

This past Saturday marked the opening of our 2025 pool season. Unfortunately, the cloudy, cool, and rainy weather didn’t cooperate—but that didn’t stop some of our die-hard swimmers from christening the season with a splash!

A big thank you to Superintendent Kurt Meyfohrt, Pool Director Tom Dillon, and the entire staff for all their hard work over the past several weeks to get everything looking great and ready to go.

We are currently operating under modified hours: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM daily. Beginning this Saturday, June 21st, we switch to full hours: 10:00 AM – 8:45 PM daily.

We also jump right into our summer activities and events:

Friday, June 20th – Teen Luau, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

– Teen Luau, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday, June 23rd – Early Bird Club and Water Aerobics begin

– Early Bird Club and Water Aerobics begin Tuesday, June 24th – Water Zumba and Night Owls begin

– Water Zumba and Night Owls begin Friday, June 27th – Senior Fridays, Tiny Tots, Jr. Lifeguarding, and Family Fridays begin

– Senior Fridays, Tiny Tots, Jr. Lifeguarding, and Family Fridays begin Saturdays, June 21st, 28th, and July 5th – Resident’s Day

– Resident’s Day Friday, July 11th – Top Your Own Sundae Night

Please visit the website or pick up a copy of the pool book for full details on all programs and events.

Reminder: Policies and rules apply for birthday parties and are subject to scheduling. Please see the main office for an application and more information at least 10 days prior to your event.

Summer adult sports programs started this week. Recreation, youth, and morning sports programs begin the week of June 30th.

With the first heatwave arriving next week, it’s not too late to sign up and cool off at the pool this summer!

Town-Village Aircraft Safety & Noise Abatement Committee (TVASNAC)

The next meeting will be Monday, June 23, 2025, at Hempstead Town Hall, One Washington Street, Hempstead. If you want to make a noise complaint regarding air traffic, you can call 1-800-225-1071. You can also visit the Village website, which has the links under the TVASNAC noise complaint contact information page on our homepage.

Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald

I would like to extend a big thank you to everyone who participated in the Street Fair — it was a fantastic event, and we truly appreciate the community spirit. There are plenty of exciting things happening this summer, from activities at the pool to the concert series scheduled. We hope to see everyone out there. It’s a great way to enjoy the weather, meet neighbors, and be part of the community.

I’d also like to extend a special thank you to Trustee Stewart for her hard work in organizing so many wonderful events this summer. I’m especially excited about the involvement of our local young people. It’s a terrific initiative and a great way to showcase emerging talent.

Looking ahead, the Belmont Community Advisory Board will be meeting next Wednesday, June 25th. I will provide an update at our next board meeting.

As a reminder, we meet just once a month during the summer months. Our next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 15.