Going Places: Summer Travel: Resorts Entice Vacationers With Experiences & Deals

This summer, what excites you? A wine-filled escape at a reimagined 18th-century borgo in Tuscany, a new zipline adventure featuring ZipBikes and hanging bridges in Riviera Nayarit, a family cooking class with a master chef? Here are just a few summer vacation ideas:

ITALY

Borgo San Vincenzo, Tuscany’s award-winning luxury boutique hotel located in the prestigious Vino Nobile vineyards of Montepulciano, invites wine enthusiasts to immerse in the region’s vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, historic wine scene, and thoughtfully curated local experiences (photo: Borgo San Vincenzo)

Borgo San Vincenzo – Tuscany, Italy: Borgo San Vincenzo, Tuscany’s award-winning luxury boutique hotel located in the prestigious Vino Nobile vineyards of Montepulciano, invites wine enthusiasts to immerse in the region’s vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, historic wine scene, and thoughtfully curated local experiences for an elevated summer vacation. Enjoy the exclusive summer poolside spritz menu, complimentary midday olive oil tastings, Tuscan-styled BBQs every Thursday, a private dinner or sommelier-guided tasting at The Winemakers’ Bar and wine cellar, on-site cocktail-making classes, and savor Tuscan classics with an international twist at the hotel’s restaurant, Il Ciuchino. Guests can participate in the exclusive Winemakers’ Dinner Series and the weekly Montepulciano Masterclass. Take advantage of the ‘Linger Longer’ offer for 20% off stays of 7+ nights, The hotel offers personalized experiences including private transportation, from pecorino cheese tastings at local family-owned farms, truffle hunting to tours of the region by foot, horse, Vespa, or hot air balloon (https://borgosanvincenzo.com).

CARIBBEAN

Tucked along the pristine shores of Grace Bay, Ocean Club Resorts offers two all-suite beachfront properties a mile apart. Ocean Club East provides a peaceful and secluded getaway for those seeking tranquility on a serene beachfront. Ocean Club West offers a more vibrant atmosphere (photo: Ocean Club Resorts)

Ocean Club Resorts – Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands: Tucked along the pristine shores of Grace Bay, Ocean Club Resorts offers two all-suite beachfront properties a mile apart. Ocean Club East, set slightly inland and next to the Provo Golf Club, provides a peaceful and secluded getaway for those seeking tranquility on a serene beachfront. Ocean Club West offers a more vibrant atmosphere, close to Providenciales’ shops and restaurants. Ideal for families, couples and girlfriend trips, Ocean Club Resorts offers complimentary onsite activities including beach games, kayak, paddle board rentals, and pickleball/tennis. Book stays of five-nights or more now through October 31, 2025 to save 15% with rates starting from $332 (https://www.oceanclubresorts.com/offers/save-15/).

Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten – St. Maarten: Located along the picturesque and lively Dutch side of St. Maarten, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa provides the perfect all-inclusive blend of spacious accommodations, entertainment day and night, access to surrounding attractions and day trips to nearby Caribbean islands. The resort’s new Ultimate Adults Only Club, has rooftop bar, exclusive lounge and dining features. Those seeking a more upscale, sophisticated stay can head to adults-only sister property Sonesta Ocean Point Resort for wellness-infused features, picturesque dining, butler service, and curated amenities. The resorts’ latest offer provides35% off stays when booking at least two nights. Use code UNFOLD when booking.

MEXICO

Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort – Riviera Nayarit, Mexico: Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort,part of Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, is an eco-conscious, adults-only, all-suite all-inclusive resort designed by renowned architect Sordo Madaleno. Nestled between the golden sands and surf-friendly beaches of Banderas Bay and the lush Sierra Madre Mountains, enjoy Unlimited-Luxury® inclusions: à la carte dining, 24-hour room service, limitless daytime and nighttime entertainment, fire shows, themed nights, beach yoga, surfing. Guests also have full access to the adjoining family-friendly Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort including the gym, additional restaurants, kid’s club and teens’ club, 18,600 sq. ft. water park and new zipline experience with a ZipBike, hanging bridges and a free-fall jump. On-property highlights include 699 suites, 13 pools, jungle paths for avid walkers or runners and Marieta-inspired 33,382 sq. ft. Secrets® Spa featuring guided hydrotherapy and pampering treatments. For a more exclusive getaway, opt for the Preferred Club suites which provide exclusive amenities such as a private lounge and exclusive access to the only rooftop infinity pool upgraded minibar, personal butler, turndown service, and pillow menu.

Only a year old, Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlan Golf & Spa Resort is Hyatt’s newest all-inclusive luxury property, providing a premier family-friendly escape along Mexico’s stunning Pacific Coast (photo provided by Hyatt).

Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort – Mazatlán, Mexico: Only a year old, Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort is Hyatt’s newest all-inclusive luxury property, providing a premier family-friendly escape along Mexico’s stunning Pacific Coast. Located within the exclusive Estrella del Mar gated community, the resort boasts 358 suites each featuring balcony or terrace with oceanfront views. The resort features a dedicated adults-only section, complete with a private pool and swim-up bars, offering a serene escape, Unlimited-Luxury® amenities, including 900 ft of beachfront, on-site waterpark with a lazy river, three oceanfront pools, a fitness center, a spa and wellness center, kid’s club, teen’s club and entertainment day and night. Active guests can take advantage of various classes such as yoga and spinning, two tennis courts, six, pickleball courts, and one of the most desirable golf courses in Mexico. Highlights include the new MasterChef Junior Experience, where families can enjoy show-inspired activities, mystery box challenges, and poolside gourmet pop-ups curated by former competition winners.

Andaz Mexico City Condesa – Mexico City, Mexico: With jacaranda blooms still lingering and the city’s greenery at its fullest, summer is a beautiful time to explore Condesa, Mexico City’s leafy, art-forward neighborhood. Stroll along the shaded Calle de Amsterdam, explore galleries like Galería OMR, enjoy easier access to top dining spots like Lardo and Merotoro. Located in the heart of Condesa, Andaz Mexico City Condesa is a modern retreat that captures the creative energy of the neighborhood. Take in sweeping city views from the rooftop pool, indulge in Mexican-Caribbean cuisine at Cabuya Rooftop, and unwind at Pasana Spa & Wellness Center, known for its refined, traditional approach to wellness.

El Cielo Resort & Winery – Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico: Nestled in the heart of Mexico’s scenic Valle de Guadalupe, in Baja’s famed wine country, El Cielo Resort & Winery. unwind in spacious villa-style suites, savor gourmet cuisine at on-site restaurants, and sip award-winning wines straight from the vineyard. Now through August 17, take advantage of El Cielo’s Summer Sale featuring special rates for stays through December 31, 2025.

Thompson Zihuatanejo – Zihuatanejo, Mexico: Located in what was once a fishing village, Thompson Zihuatanejo is an upscale beachfront resort in Bahía de Zihuatanejo, near Ixtapa in the state of Guerrero. Hugged by picturesque mountains and lush greenery, the intimate getaway features 56 guestrooms and suites including plunge pools. Engage in outdoor adventure and wellness from parasailing, surfing and jet-skiing to alfresco spa treatments and morning yoga, diving, deep sea fishing and snorkeling. Book the Suite Escape by Sept. 30 to enjoy $150 resort credit, daily breakfast, and a special seasonal amenity when booking a suite using code SUITE for stays from now to October 31.

NUMU Boutique Hotel – San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico: Known for its colonial charm and lively arts scene, San Miguel de Allende becomes even more enchanting in the summer. Seasonal rains transform the town into a lush oasis, while cultural events like Desfile de los Locos, the International Jazz and Blues Festival, and the Chamber Music Festival keep the city buzzing with activity. Just steps from the main plaza and the iconic Parroquia, NUMU Boutique Hotel offers an immersive stay in the heart of the city. Guests can enjoy on-site cooking classes, rooftop mixology sessions, and guided meditation, or take a short walk to nearby art galleries and historic landmarks.

PANAMA

Copa Airlines’ Panama Stopover Program: Copa Airlines’ Panama Stopover programallows travelers to stay in Panama for up to seven days at no additional airfare.Ideal for summer travel, this program offers the opportunity to explore two destinations for the price of one—seamlessly experiencing Panama’s rich culture, biodiversity, and iconic landmarks. Travelers can uncover the country’s hidden gems at their own pace while connecting to or from any destination within Copa Airlines’ extensive network. Must-see attractions include the historic Casco Antiguo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its colonial charm, and the world-renowned Panama Canal, a marvel of modern engineering, and opportunity for nature lovers to explore the country’s extraordinary wildlife in the biodiverse Coiba National Park. Travelers can also explore Panama’s diverse landscapes, from the vibrant streets, markets, and nightlife of Panama City, lush tropical rainforests and jungles to serene beaches along both the Pacific and Caribbean coasts. As the region’s leading airline, Copa continues to expand connectivity by adding new destinations and now serves 85 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean.

La Compañía Hotels & Resorts: For travelers seeking a deeper connection to Panama, La Compañía Hotels & Resorts offers a seamless dual-destination experience that blends history with a peaceful landscape. The brand’s curated journey invites guests to discover the rich history of Hotel La Compañía Casco Antiguo and the tranquil retreat of Hotel La Compañía del Valle in El Valle de Antón. The limited time offer includes preferred luxury rates at both properties, private transfers between locations, welcome amenities, a daily Sunset Cocktail Experience in El Valle, and guided tours of the hotels and Villa Ana, providing travelers with an immersive journey through Panama’s culture and natural beauty.

ASIA

Iconic vertical destination in the heart of Bangkok, Iebua at State Tower, is taking family fun to new heights with their Monopoly: Bangkok Edition package (photo: Iehua)

lebua at State Tower – Bangkok, Thailand: This iconic vertical destination in the heart of Bangkok is taking family fun to new heights with their Monopoly: Bangkok Edition package. This playful, family-friendly offer includes a private Monopoly game setup with themed snacks and drinks, a welcome cake, personalized card, and discounted rates on stays of two nights or more. Guests can explore real-life Monopoly landmarks—like Bangkok’s street food scene and weekend markets—via complimentary tuk-tuk, then unwind with world-class dining and panoramic views at The Dome’s Michelin-starred restaurants and Sky Bar. Available for bookings and stays through October 31, 2025.

UNITED STATES

Hyatt Regency San Francisco is walking distance to iconic San Francisco activities–like riding the historic cable cars, The Ferry Building, taking a boat ride to Alcatraz, exploring the Exploratorium science museum, enjoying a sweet treat in Ghirardelli Square, catching a game at Oracle Park (photo: Hyatt Regency San Francisco)

Hyatt Regency San Francisco – San Francisco, California: Nestled along the picturesque Embarcadero waterfront, the Hyatt Regency San Francisco is walking distance to iconic San Francisco activities–like riding the historic cable cars, The Ferry Building, taking a boat ride to Alcatraz, exploring the Exploratorium science museum, enjoying a sweet treat in Ghirardelli Square, catching a game at Oracle Park. Next door, experience the thrill of paddle in the Park Paddle’s three-court pop-up lounge on the Embarcadero Plaza with a special discounted rate to play for hotel guests when using code FIRST25. For families, book the Happy Glamper package by the end of 2025 to bring the outdoors indoors with a special in-room camping experience, complete with a tent, s’mores ingredients, seasonal mocktails (cocktails for parents) and waived destination fee.

Hotel Zachary – Chicago: Located steps from historic Wrigley Field, Hotel Zachary blends timeless style with unbeatable ballpark views. Enjoy craft cocktails and elevated bites at Alma, the hotel’s onsite social lounge and bar. For the ultimate Wrigleyville experience, book the Perfect Gameday Package, which includes overnight accommodations, pregame cocktails for two at Alma, and tickets for 2 to a Cubs game.

Spend Less, See More: Scenic & Affordable U.S. Summer Escapes

This summer, budget-friendly getaways are in high demand, proving that unforgettable vacations don’t have to come with a hefty price tag. Destinations across the country are stepping up with wallet-friendly lodging, free museums, and nature-focused itineraries that stretch every dollar. Here are some ideas:

Williamsburg, Virginia: From living-history walkways to riverside trails, Williamsburg, Virginia invites visitors to step into the past without stepping outside their travel budget. Travelers can stroll the streets of Colonial Williamsburg for free year-round, including Duke of Gloucester Street and Merchant’s Square, where 18th-century architecture and interpreters bring history to life. A single-day ticket offers access to guided sites, trade shops and performances for $35 adults, $10 kids ages 6–12 and free for children under 6. In Freedom Park, nature enthusiasts can explore the Williamsburg Botanical Garden’s diverse plants and peaceful paths ideal for bird-watching or a quiet walk. At Historic Jamestowne, visitors can watch live glassblowing at the Jamestown Glasshouse, then explore even more with just a $10 admission for adults and free entry for kids under 16. From walking or driving the scenic Island Loop Drive to visiting active archaeological digs or browsing centuries-old artifacts at the Archaearium museum, the site offers a rich look at America’s earliest roots. In nearby Yorktown, travelers can escape the heat by riding the free and air-conditioned trolley through the historic district, relax along the public Yorktown beach, or stroll Riverwalk Landing’s scenic waterfront. History buffs can explore the Yorktown Battlefield for just $10 per adult, with free admission for kids under 16. Also, Busch Gardens Williamsburg runs discount promotions (https://buschgardens.com/williamsburg/)

Experience Grand Rapids, Michigan: Grand Rapids is an affordable destination that offers a rich mix of culture, entertainment, and outdoor fun. In summer, the city buzzes with activity—from outdoor concerts and food festivals to brewery tours and family adventures. The Frederik Meijer Gardens Summer Concert Series hosts shows each week, while Food Truck Fridays at North Riverside Park and Relax at Rosa in Rosa Parks Circle bring food, music and community to the heart of the city. Named the ‘Best Beer City in the U.S.’ five years in a row, Grand Rapids offers a slew of brewery and distillery tours. Visitors can also catch a West Michigan Whitecaps game, climb at TreeRunner Grand Rapids Adventure Park or learn about animals at John Ball Zoo. Downtown festivals like Justice 4 All Juneteenth Jam, Grand Rapids Pride Festival, Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Festival and the A Glimpse of Africa Festival celebrate the city’s vibrant cultural scene. Guests can enjoy the stunning Amway Grand Plaza, with summer rates starting around $206 per night.

Traverse City Tourism, Michigan: Located on the shores of the Great Lakes, Traverse City is an affordable Midwest travel destination, free and low-cost activities thanks to its proximity to nature and impressive small-town amenities. Don’t miss a visit to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, which is one of the country’s most beautiful landscapes with sweeping vistas, freshwater beaches, massive sand dunes and miles of hiking trails. For wine enthusiasts, explore the nearly 40 wineries that make up the Traverse Wine Coast, which is responsible for growing 55% of the state’s wine grapes. Its location on the 45th parallel, lines it up with the most prestigious wine regions of Piedmont, Italy, and the Willamette Region in Oregon, but offers a more approachable price point with tastings year-round.

From the floor-to-ceiling windows that frame dramatic views of Grand Traverse Bay in the lobby to waterfront dining and guided outdoor experiences, the charming Delamar Hotel Traverse City offers scenic lakeside views and “Up North” experience catered to every season.

