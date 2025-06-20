LI Music Hall of Fame to celebrate The Hassles’ legacy with star-studded induction

The Hassles will be inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF).

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will induct one of the region’s most influential yet unrecognized bands, The Hassles — Billy Joel’s first major label band.

The Hassles emerged in the late 1960s with a sound that fused R&B rhythms with an edgy psychedelic flair. The group helped define a musical moment, and its legacy still echoes through the generations.

Surviving original members John Small and Richard McKenna are expected to attend the event to accept the honor. While Joel will not appear in person, his inclusion in the induction makes him a rare two-time LIMEHOF Inductee. Liberty DeVitto, Joel’s long-time drummer and fellow inductee, will present the award on behalf of the Hall of Fame.

“This night is about honoring the legacy of Long Island music,” said Stephen Marcuccio, a longtime figure in Long Island’s music scene and co-founder of the former Farmingdale venue The Downtown. “The Hassles were a critical part of that history.”

The evening will serve as a high-energy tribute to The Hassles of music with live performances by The Alessi Brothers, drummer Mike Ricciardella of The Illusion, and Barnaby Bya and guitarist Jimmy Rip, whose credits include television work with Mick Jagger and Debbie Harry. The setlist will include Hassles’ favorites such as “Every Step I Take,” “You Got Me Hummin’,” and “I Can Tell.”

Also being recognized is Jon Small for his work beyond the hassles, and the duo Attila. Small went on to become a pioneer of directing music videos and concert films with credits including Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, Aerosmith, and Run-DMC. The event is being co-produced by. Marcuccio, who has also collaborated with The Alessi Brothers for decades, said the night will spotlight the roots and legacy of the Island’s music history.

Tickets are $50 and include admission into Billy Joel: My Life – A Piano Man’s Journey, the Hall of Fame’s Ongoing exhibit that features a dedicated section on The Hassles and their role in Joel’s early music development.

97 Main St, Stony Brook, NY 11790. For tickets and more information, visit limusichalloffame.org.