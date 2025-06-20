Mineola instructor honored with award for innovation

Mineola Middle School Instructional Leader Steven Benner has been honored with NASTAR award from Nassau BOCES for innovation and exemplary technology leadership. (L-R): Mineola Deputy Superintendent Catherine Fishman, Superintendent of Schools Michael Nagler, Mineola Middle School Instructional Leader Steven Benner and Director of Instructional Technology and Assessment Whittney Smith.

Mineola Public Schools instructional leader Steven Benner was honored with the NASTAR award by Nassau BOCES and the Nassau Association of School Technologists.

The NASTAR award honors individuals for innovation and exemplary technology leadership in their school district and beyond.

According to the district, Steven Benner is a key member of the Mineola Middle School community. He serves as an academic leader, a passionate technology innovator and an educator. The district said he adeptly integrates cutting-edge technology into the classroom, transforming how students and teachers engage in meaningful learning.

A key aspect of Benner’s leadership is his role as leader of the “tech charge,” troubleshooting tech issues, introducing new ideas, and guiding students and teachers in effective technology use.

The district said he regularly collaborates with educators and district leaders to create a dynamic tech strategy, shaping a tech-forward culture at the school.

The award recognizes Brenner’s work to prepare students for success in the digital age and showcase technology as a powerful tool for agency.