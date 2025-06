Hampton Street second graders with veterans, teachers and administrators at the school’s Flag Day celebration.

Students at two Mineola schools welcomed local veterans for special Flag Day celebrations.

Adorned in red, white, and blue, the students at Meadow Drive School and Hampton Street School held ceremonies that included the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by The Star-Spangled Banner and other festive songs that they’ve been working on for this occasion.

Students held the event on June 12, two days before Flag Day on Sat., June 14. They hosted local veterans used the time to commemorate the holiday.