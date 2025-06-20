Mineola students recognized with civil society awards

Mineola High School juniors Gabrielle Parrado and Kaitlyn Consalvo have been selected as recipients of the Students Building Bridges Award. (L-R) Mineola High School social studies teacher and Student Service Center co-advisor Krista O'Donnell, Gabrielle Parrado, Kaitlyn Consalvo and principal Rory Parnell.

Mineola High School students are making the world a better place.

Mineola juniors Gabrielle Parrado and Kaitlyn Consalvo were selected by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Long Island as recipients of the Students Building Bridges Award.

The award recognizes students for their efforts to create a more civil society by volunteering, building ties across different communities and working on intergenerational projects.

Gabrielle and Kaitlyn were recognized with citations from elected officials and a certificate of achievement during the Nassau County Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemoration at Adelphi University on May 7.

The district said it is proud to recognize Gabrielle and Kaitlyn, adding that they are tirelessly dedicated to community service, spreading kindness, and supporting their peers and those in need.