The Wheatley School students earn top honors at Long Island Science Congress

East Williston High School students are some of the island’s best young scientists.
A group of students from The Wheatley School recently showcased their science research projects at the Long Island Science Congress competition, held at the Cradle of Aviation Museum. They earned top honors and special awards recognizing their outstanding research and dedication to science.
The following students earned the top awards from the competition.
Junior Division:
Ava Kelly, Highest Honors
Megan Talty, Highest Honors
Sonali Prabhakar, High Honors
Aadita Prajapati, High Honors
Logan Hamilton, Honors
Nathaniel Zachariah, Honors
Cedar Sahdudee, Honors
Johanna Ginu, Honors
Special Awards:
Sonali Prabhakar and Aadita Prajapati, Mel Cowgill Award
Ava Kelly and Megan Talty, Distinguished Honors/NYS Science Congress
Qualified Project
Senior Division:
Divya Jayam, Highest Honors
Krish Kripalani, High Honors
Special Awards:
Divya Jayam, Mel Cowgill Award
Divya Jayam, Virginia Sheridan Award
Krish Kripalani, Distinguished Honors/NYS Science Congress Qualified Project
Andromeda:
Arjun Sankaran, 2nd Place, Mathematics
Shruti Singh, Honorable Mention, Behavioral and Social Sciences
“The students presented their independent research, which they had been working on throughout the school year,” STEM research teacher Veronica Ade said. “I am proud of the hard work and dedication they put into their research. To earn these accolades is a
testament to their hard work.”