The Wheatley School students fund life-changing surgery

Caterina Fox, Samantha Vulin, Radhika Sardana, Anna Han, Gia Shah, Farah Karim, Alaina Pinto, Audrey Chen, Madeline Rong, Veronica Ade and Josett Bernberg, who contributed to the fundraising effort, stand left to right.

East Williston students are changing – and saving – lives.

Students at The Wheatley School recently partnered with The Dr. Farhan Karim Foundation, an organization committed to expanding access to orthopedic care and supporting students pursuing careers in healthcare.

Together, members of the school’s medical club and student senate raised funds to fully support a joint replacement surgery for a patient in South India.

As part of the school’s annual Showdown event, Medical Club students launched a “Coins vs. Bills” fundraising initiative, collecting nearly $2,200. With the support of Student Senate members, who contributed additional funds, the students raised a total of $2,500 to directly impact the person in need.

“The project exemplifies the values of compassion, service, and social responsibility that we aim to cultivate in all of our students,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Danielle Gately said. “We applaud our students’ empathy, dedication, and initiative, and the entire East

Williston community takes pride in supporting such meaningful work.”

The effort was led by the medical club’s student officers:

 Co-Presidents Audrey Chen and Alaina Pinto (seniors)

 Vice President Madeline Rong (senior)

 Secretary Radhika Sardana (junior)

 Treasurer Shruti Singh (junior)

 Co–Public Relations Officers Elizabeth Harford and Emma Barnett (juniors)

The students received guidance from faculty co-advisors Veronica Ade and Josett Bernberg and support from members of the Student Senate who contributed to the project’s success, including Sardana and Anna Han, Pinto and Lauren Shin, Treasurer Giulia Petti, Recording Secretary Gia Shah, Board of Education Representative Sofia Ng, and Co-advisors Caterina Fox and Samantha Vulin.