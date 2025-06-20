Westbury streescaping project has end in sight

The Village of Westbury has been working towards finishing its estimated $7 million streetscaping project within the next few months.

A majority of the work is being done on Maple Avenue and Union Avenue, both of which are major streets in the community.

Westbury Mayor Peter Cavallaro said the project, which is adding major enhancements to the two streets, is “important and necessary.”

“We’re investing in any way we can in improving the community to make Westbury more sustainable for the future,” he said. “The project has allowed us to make the area more pedestrian-friendly, to bring needed traffic-calming measures to make vehicular traffic safer and has allowed us to beautify and transform the streetscape to be consistent with what we’ve done on Post Avenue and throughout the community.”

Cavallaro said the village is committed to uplifting every part of the community, and it is seeking the resources needed to realize those goals.

Chrissy Kiernan is the village clerk who has also been operating as a project manager for the streetscaping project. She said that the planning stages for the projects began in 2023 and it is expected to be completed in a few months.

Kiernan said the project includes replacing flagpoles, working on lighting, milling and paving sidewalks, adding crosswalks and crossing lights, litter receptacles, bike racks, hundreds of trees, replacing old signage, having drainage work done and decorating parts of the streets.

Kiernan said the area had not received curbing or sidewalk work in years and that the village’s work will make it more community-friendly.

“We’ve only had good feedback, especially about what’s been done near the train station,” she said. “We haven’t had any complaints about anything.”

The Village of Westbury received a $10 million funding award in 2016 through the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The money was used for several improvements throughout the village, which included streetscaping projects along Post Avenue from Northern State Parkway to Old Country Road.

That project was completed in November 2023.