Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: ICE detains beloved bagel shop owner, No Kings rallies and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include the No Kings protests.
Nicole Formisano

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Port Washington store manager detained by ICE agents arriving to work

An employee at Schmear Bagel & Cafe in Port Washington told the Long Island Press that their manager Fernando Mejia had been detained by ICE agents for allegedly overstaying his visa.

The manager of Port Washington’s Schmear Bagel & Cafe was detained by ICE agents as he arrived at work outside the shop on Thursday, June 12, an employee told Schneps Media LI.

Jericho parents enraged over Earth Science Regents exam

Jericho Union Free School District board of trustees honored retirees and discussed Earth Science Regents exam.

Jericho Board of Education trustees, school officials, parents, and educators voiced sharp criticism on Thursday, June 12, over this year’s newly implemented Earth Science Regents exam, calling it confusing, misaligned with the curriculum, and demoralizing for students.

Outdoor concerts on Long Island: Complete summer 2025 guide to music, dates & locations

Here's your complete guide to outdoor concerts on Long Island this summer 2025.

Summer is here, and with it comes something Long Island does better than anywhere: outdoor concerts. Whether you’re from Nassau or Suffolk, or into ’80s anthems, headbanging rock, smooth soul or everything in between, this guide has something for you.

Thousands join ‘No Kings’ protests across Long Island

no kings protest and rally long island

In a dozen protests across Long Island, one rallying cry resonated throughout crowds of thousands: “No kings! No crowns! No fascism!”

Nassau judge to resign after repeated misconduct allegations

Nassau County District judge, William A. Hohauser, to quit following allegations.

A Nassau County District Court judge and Port Washington resident accused of repeatedly making offensive and inappropriate comments to prosecutors and court staff has agreed to resign at the end of the year and never seek judicial office again.

About the Author

