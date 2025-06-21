Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: ICE detains beloved bagel shop owner, No Kings rallies and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include the No Kings protests.

The manager of Port Washington’s Schmear Bagel & Cafe was detained by ICE agents as he arrived at work outside the shop on Thursday, June 12, an employee told Schneps Media LI.

Jericho Board of Education trustees, school officials, parents, and educators voiced sharp criticism on Thursday, June 12, over this year’s newly implemented Earth Science Regents exam, calling it confusing, misaligned with the curriculum, and demoralizing for students.

Summer is here, and with it comes something Long Island does better than anywhere: outdoor concerts. Whether you’re from Nassau or Suffolk, or into ’80s anthems, headbanging rock, smooth soul or everything in between, this guide has something for you.

In a dozen protests across Long Island, one rallying cry resonated throughout crowds of thousands: “No kings! No crowns! No fascism!”

A Nassau County District Court judge and Port Washington resident accused of repeatedly making offensive and inappropriate comments to prosecutors and court staff has agreed to resign at the end of the year and never seek judicial office again.