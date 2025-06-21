Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: ICE detains beloved bagel shop owner, No Kings rallies and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.
Port Washington store manager detained by ICE agents arriving to work
The manager of Port Washington’s Schmear Bagel & Cafe was detained by ICE agents as he arrived at work outside the shop on Thursday, June 12, an employee told Schneps Media LI.
Jericho parents enraged over Earth Science Regents exam
Jericho Board of Education trustees, school officials, parents, and educators voiced sharp criticism on Thursday, June 12, over this year’s newly implemented Earth Science Regents exam, calling it confusing, misaligned with the curriculum, and demoralizing for students.
Outdoor concerts on Long Island: Complete summer 2025 guide to music, dates & locations
Summer is here, and with it comes something Long Island does better than anywhere: outdoor concerts. Whether you’re from Nassau or Suffolk, or into ’80s anthems, headbanging rock, smooth soul or everything in between, this guide has something for you.
Thousands join ‘No Kings’ protests across Long Island
In a dozen protests across Long Island, one rallying cry resonated throughout crowds of thousands: “No kings! No crowns! No fascism!”
Nassau judge to resign after repeated misconduct allegations
A Nassau County District Court judge and Port Washington resident accused of repeatedly making offensive and inappropriate comments to prosecutors and court staff has agreed to resign at the end of the year and never seek judicial office again.