Port Washington residents rally for Fernando Mejia, business manager detained by ICE

Over 100 people chanted “Free Fernando” at the Port Washington train station, calling for the release of Fernando Mejia, the manager of a bagel shop and cafe who was detained by ICE agents on his way to work earlier this month.

The protest was held in response to Mejia being moved to a New Jersey detention center.

“We’re proof of what the ‘united’ stands for,” said Jeff Siegel, the protest’s organizer.

The protest, held on Saturday, June 21, was just down the block from Schmear Bagel and Cafe, where he worked. Mejia, 41, immigrated from El Salvador about 20 years ago and has lived in the United States since.

He was detained by ICE agents on June 12 for allegedly overstaying his visa, a Schmear employee said. Mejia managed the bagel shop on Port Washington’s Main Street, but had also previously managed the Harbor Deli Too down the street on Old Shore Road.

“By standing up for Fernando, we’re standing up for the rule of law. We’re standing up for our Constitution. We’re standing up for due process,” said Robert Zimmerman, a public relations executive, 2022 candidate for Congress and a member of the Democratic National Committee.

Jorge Albert, Mejia’s father, attended the protest and said he was “overwhelmed” by the support that the community showcased.

Siegel said he was motivated to organize the protest when he learned that Mejia had been transferred from a New York detention center to one in New Jersey. He said he originally planned to protest in New Jersey, but holding it locally meant that there could be more resident participation.

Residents aren’t the only ones who are fighting for Mejia.

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi wrote a letter to President Donald Trump titled “Free Fernando Mejia, Mr. President,” in which he asks for a meeting with Trump to discuss Mejia’s release.

Zimmerman said Trump is “lying” when he said that ICE is only going after criminals.

“This is not about lawlessness. Fernando has been an important, contributing member of our community,” Zimmerman said.

“When they’re going after Fernando, they’re going after the core—the values—of our community,” Zimmerman added.

Ana Agon, one of the event organizers, said Mejia was an active member of the community, forming bonds with customers. She said he remembered customers’ birthdays and dressed up as the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus during the holidays.

“This is not the America we want for our kids and our future,” said Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, who represents Port Washington and its surrounding communities.

“Immigrants are what made this country. We need to treat them with respect and dignity,” she said.

In addition to ralliers in attendance, dozens of drivers honked their horns and chanted from their vehicles in support of the movement. Protesters chanted “Immigrants are welcome here,” and sang “This Land is Your Land.”

Former state Assembly Member Gina Sillitti and a representative from Suozzi’s office were in attendance. Siegel said the high attendance rate of the protest showcased the community’s support for Mejia.

“The fantastic thing is to see faces that you don’t recognize. It just shows that there are a lot of people who are pretty damn upset about what’s going on,” Siegel said.

Port Washington isn’t the only town in Long Island that has seen ICE agents in the community.

DeRiggi-Whitton, a Glen Cove native and resident, shared at the rally that ICE had come to Glen Cove as well, detaining four men who allegedly were on their way to work.

She said the city’s police were not informed of their presence prior to their arrival and had responded to the incident, believing it to be an assault.

A GoFundMe was created to support Mejia and his family. The campaign has raised almost $30,000 towards its $35,000 goal.