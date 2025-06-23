5th Battalion parade celebrates 11 Nassau fire departments

A total of 11 fire departments were represented at the 5th Battalion Parade traveling through Glen Cove’s downtown. The parade, which was followed by a block party at the city’s firehouse on Saturday, June 21, highlighted each of the departments.

The 5th Battalion includes Bayville, East Norwich, Glen Cove, Glenwood Hook & Ladder, Locust Valley, Oyster Bay No. 1, Oyster Bay Atlantic Steamer, Roslyn Highlands, Roslyn Rescue, Sea Cliff and Syosset.

Trucks, firefighters and marching bands traveled down Brewster and School Street in the heart of Glen Cove, waving to onlookers on the sidewalk.

The event, hosted by the Glen Cove Fire Department, is a decades-old tradition with the goal of fostering community amongs the region’s volunteer first responders. He said each year, the departments compete in a points parade for the best appearing musical band and best appearing juniors.

“It’s like a competition between the volunteer firefighters,” said Phil Grella, Glen Cove’s fire chief.

Grella said he remembers attending the block party as a child himself and the tradition has continued for the 39 years he’s been involved in the department. Although he doesn’t know exactly how long the event has been going on, Grella said he imagines it has been about 100 years since its start.

“The 5th Battalion Parade is a wonderful celebration of community, tradition, and service. Our volunteer firefighters represent the very best of Glen Cove—dedicated, selfless and always ready to answer the call. I’m proud to support them and honored to celebrate alongside so many departments that share this commitment,” said Glen Cove’s Mayor Pam Panzenbeck.