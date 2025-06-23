Book Fairies’ Amazing Race for Literacy raises over $72,000

Teams dressed up as the Cat and the Hat, fairies, the Long Island Ducks baseball team, and more tested their skills during the 2025 annual Amazing Race for Literacy fundraiser benefitting the nonprofit Book Fairies on June 7 at Hofstra University.

The fundraiser raised over $72,000 to advance the Freeport-based nonprofit’s mission to provide the appropriate literary resources for children in underserved schools, shelters and community programs across Long Island, New York City, and beyond. Participants solved clues, engaged in literacy-focused challenges, and took photos of statues around the college in a test of their collaboration, creative, and critical thinking skills.

“It’s awesome being a part of a community, being a part of something bigger, and to raise money,” said teachers Serena and Jennifer, who won Best Costume as the Pigeons’ team. “They do so much for our cause for teachers and for students and for kids, so we give back and to run around and have a great time.”

Book Fairies Executive Director Eileen Minogue also highlighted the importance of teamwork during the event and the nonprofit itself.

“What stands out most for me is that we have the most amazing team,” Minogue said. “Nonprofits exist without proper resources, proper funding, and if you don’t have volunteers, or a dedicated staff, or a dedicated board, you go nowhere.”

If you are interested in contributing to Book Fairies’ mission, there are several ways to get involved according to Book Fairies board chairman, Steven Miller, including volunteering for the Book Bank, collecting books, and raising funds to “empower children to succeed in life.”

For more information regarding the Book Fairies’ non-profit, visit their website give.thebookfairies.org or their Instagram.

