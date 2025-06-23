How grandparent-grandchild bonds improve health and emotional well-being

Relationships between grandparents and grandchildren offer more than emotional comfort—they play a significant role in improving health, mental sharpness and overall well-being for both generations.

For older adults, frequent interactions with grandchildren can lead to reduced loneliness, lower rates of depression and even a slower decline in cognitive ability. Activities like reading together, storytelling or discussing current events stimulate memory and communication skills, which are critical for healthy aging. Engaging with grandchildren also helps older adults maintain a sense of purpose and relevance.

Grandchildren, in turn, benefit from having grandparents involved in their lives. These relationships often foster emotional intelligence, a stronger sense of identity and resilience. Whether a grandparent provides regular caregiving or simply offers occasional guidance, their steady presence can improve a child’s behavior, academic performance and emotional development.

Despite generational differences, communication gaps can be bridged with intention and patience. Open-ended questions, active listening and awareness of each other’s physical or cognitive needs enhance interaction. Respect for life stages also matters, recognizing that grandparents may face health concerns while grandchildren navigate school or personal growth can foster empathy and deeper understanding.

In many families today, caregiving flows in both directions. Grandparents often help raise grandchildren, while adult grandchildren may take on roles such as coordinating care or offering companionship. These caregiving dynamics can strengthen bonds but may also require added support to prevent stress or burnout.

Professional in-home care services can help maintain these relationships by handling daily tasks, offering safety checks and providing emotional support. This enables grandparents and grandchildren to focus more on quality time together.

There are many simple ways to nurture intergenerational relationships: regular calls, shared meals, joint hobbies or even teaching each other about old and new technologies. These activities foster familiarity and create lasting memories, regardless of distance or age.

Consistent contact, whether in person or virtual, plays a major role in supporting mental health and emotional security. For older adults, it contributes to active, healthy aging. For grandchildren, it builds confidence and a sense of belonging.

As more families live in multigenerational households or support aging loved ones from afar, the value of grandparent-grandchild connections becomes increasingly clear. These relationships are not only meaningful but also contribute to long-term well-being for everyone involved.

Gregg Balbera is the president of Right at Home Nassau Suffolk.