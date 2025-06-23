Holistic Body Cove brings natural health treatments to New Hyde Park

Those looking for a more natural approach to health can now find one in New Hyde Park’s Holistic Body Cove.

Dr. Claudia Morgan has been studying and practicing natural health treatments since the 1980s. Over the course of more than 40 years, she has earned degrees and licenses across a range of disciplines, including detox therapy, ozone therapy, facials, massage, ayurveda and more.

After reduced business post-COVID shuttered a few other local offices where she had been practicing, she opened her own practice to continue serving the community.

“I opened this business for people to understand that there are other alternatives, other ways of controlling pain and feeling better,” Morgan said. “You don’t have to live with pain. There are millions of people who are suffering from digestive health and there are alternative treatments that can take care of those things for a healthier, more balanced life.”

Some of the primary treatments she offers at Holistic Body Cove focus on digestive health and detox therapy, like colon hydrotherapy, ear candling and aqua foot detoxes.

Colon hydrotherapy, which Morgan called her signature treatment, involves introducing large amounts of water into the rectum through a tube. The water is then allowed to sit for a few minutes before being flushed out to remove waste and toxins.

“It basically cleans out the large intestine. It’s gentle, it’s safe, and it works better than taking laxatives or different drugs to relieve your body of toxins,” Morgan said. “The more you detox, the better your organs function. You feel lighter. It’s effective for those looking for weight loss. It also boosts your immune system and you can better absorb nutrients and vitamins.”

She emphasized the importance of digestive health and detox.

“Digestive health is very, very important, especially in this country, where our food is really not the best quality. The body has to work harder to digest the food that we take in,” Morgan said. “Detoxing on a regular basis, three to four times a year, is very beneficial for digestive health, longevity and boosting your energy.”

Other detox treatments she offers include ear candling and aqua foot detoxes. Ear candling involves using the backside of a lighted candle to gently remove excess wax from the ears. Aqua foot detoxes work to purge heavy metals and yeast from the body, detoxify the liver, balance pH and enhance the immune system. Detox packages start at $150.

Holistic Body Cove also offers ozone treatment, which can serve as an alternative to Botox, and be used for collagen enhancement, fat reduction, skincare treatment for psoriasis and eczema and in injections to reduce joint pain.

Another focus of her treatment is Ayurveda, an Indian system of medicine involving massage and therapeutic oil. It uses natural remedies to promote balance and relaxation.

“It’s a good marriage between colon therapy and ayurveda, because you need to detox for ayurveda treatments to be efficient,” Morgan said. “It is a great marriage.”

She also offers stress-reduction and restorative massages, facials, laser treatments and teeth whitening.

Morgan started her journey into natural medicine after graduating from high school in Jamaica. There, she attended a school of massage therapy and worked as a massage therapist at a high-end hotel.

“I’ve done massages for people from all over the world. I have the golden hand,” she said, laughing.

After moving to the United States in 1996, she attended the International School for Colon Hydrotherapy, Ayurveda NYC, the Christine Valmy School for Esthetics Makeup and Nails, and more. She’s been practicing her craft across Long Island and New York City since she moved.

“People come in and tell me how better they feel,” Morgan said. “That’s so gratifying. I’m helping somebody to feel better.”

Those looking for a dose of natural wellness can visit Holistic Body Cove at 2244 Jericho Turnpike between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.