Glen Cove Board of Ed holds last meeting of 2024-2025 school year

The Glen Cove Board of Education held its 22nd and final meeting for the 2024-2025 school year on Wednesday, June 18, and said goodbye to three members: Trustee Audre Lynn James, Superintendent Maria Rianna, and student representative Isabel Basil, who is also the school’s honorarium or third-place student academically.

All three received flowers and a thank you from board President Maria Elena Venuto for their hard work during the year.

“I have been so fortunate to work with an amazing group of teachers, teacher assistants, custodians, administrators, central office administrators, parents, and board members, because without them, none of this would be possible,” Rianna said. “I know how committed all of you…. are to our children in this community and those that are yet to come.”

Alexa Doeschner, assistant superintendent for curriculum instruction and technology, was appointed on May 21 to take her place as superintendent.

Basil applauded the board’s efforts to organize their high school’s senior barbecue.

“Last Friday, seniors got to celebrate with a barbecue organized with the help of our amazing custodial staff, administration, parents, and teachers,” the soon-to-be high school graduate said. “It turned into a really fun and relaxed afternoon.”

“It’s been a joyful honor. It’s really lifted my heart to give back to Glen Cove and to our kids,” said James.

The board also honored three Deasy Elementary School students — James Baxter, Diego Hernandez Lopez, and Anthony Sirica — who participated in and won awards in the First in Math competition in Albany. The competition focuses on K-8 students’ math and problem-solving capabilities.

Deasy Principal Erin Nastri applauded “the way that they treat each other even if they disagree about something. It was just an amazing experience.”

The board also recognized two high schoolers, Jake Lebowitz and Sarah Ayiku, for their efforts in Hofstra University’s BASH competition for student broadcasters, which was held on May 22.

“You’re going to see them on the news [and] social media in a positive manner. I’m sure were going to see these young people continue their education, but also stay loyal to GCTV,” said Rianna.

The board meeting featured two power point presentations as well; one was about Ecosystem, a solar energy and saving money on energy and the other was about the Big Ideas Math program and Glen Cove students’ progress in that subject.