Manhasset Al Fresco returns to Plandome Road for 5th year

The Manhasset Chamber of Commerce shut down Plandome Road on Sunday, June 22, for an evening of dining, music and entertainment. Manhasset Al Fresco, which began as a way to boost local business after the COVID pandemic in 2021, is celebrating its fifth year

“What started as a simple idea has now grown into a beloved annual tradition for Manhasset families and business owners,” said Antonietta Manzi, the Chamber of Commerce co-president and Al Fresco event chair.

Manzi said that by drawing residents out to the center of town, there is more opportunity for connection between residents, local businesses and organizations.

“Our goal is to create a space where the community can come together, enjoy Plandome Road in a new way, and most importantly, support the incredible small businesses that make Manhasset unique,” Manzi said.

“The event has grown every year—not just in size but in spirit,” Manzi said.

She said the first event featured only live music, but has since expanded to include a video game truck, inflatables, a rock climbing wall and a sprinkler fire truck from the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department. With activities provided by local booths and vendors as well, there is a wide variety of events for families to enjoy.

Manzi said while the chamber doesn’t have an exact headcount, the street feels like a “sea of people” enjoying what Manhasset offers.

Andrew Schembri, the Cub master for the Munsey Park Cub Scouts Pack 3, said the troop attended the Al Fresco with the hope of “getting more people aware of what we’re doing, what their kids could be doing.”

He said the troop engages students with outdoor activities and teaches them community and teamwork. The booth included activities that the Scouts put on throughout the year, like the Pinewood Derby and carnival.

“A lot of people don’t even know about our Boy Scout troops or our Cub Scout troops,” said Nicole Lancelati, a scouting liaison and co-leader for the Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts.

She said it’s the Scouts’ first year at the Al Fresco and he hopes to reach more families and children who may be interested in the organization.

Manhasset resident Jane Morris also attended for the first year, showcasing her customizable gifts and goods.

“I chose to come to the event because I live in town, and I hope that people see what I do,” she said.

In addition to newcomers, the Al Fresco welcomed returning businesses as well.

“The community is a big reason why I’m still in business today—they’re very supportive. They support local,” said Julie Lavin, who owns the cookie company, A Slice of Julieanne.

Lavin. A “born and raised” Manhasset resident, Lavin said she has attended the Al Fresco every year since it began in 2021 and keeps coming back every year for the community it fosters.

Other organizations, including the Manhasset Public Library, Manhasset Soccer and the Women’s Club of Flower Hill, lined the streets to showcase their offerings to the community.

Manzi said she looks forward to the event each year and has enjoyed watching it expand in the last five years.

“And the best part? While everyone’s having a great time, our local restaurants are packed, our storefronts are buzzing, and small businesses are getting the exposure and support they deserve. It’s a great night for Manhasset,” she said.

On Sunday, July 20, the Al Fresco will return to Plandome Road for another evening of shopping and entertainment. Manzi said the chamber expects a large crowd for the July event as well.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome everyone,” she said.