Massapequa High School holds 70th graduation ceremony

Massapequa High School seniors threw their caps in the air as they celebrated the end of their academic careers within the district.

Massapequa held its 70th graduation ceremony on Friday, June 20, at Hofstra University’s David S. Mack Sports & Exhibition Center. Over 450 seniors received their diplomas, something that Superintendent William Brennan called a big accomplishment.

“Today isn’t just a celebration, it’s a milestone,” he said.

Brennan opened up the ceremony by talking about the accomplishment, saying that education isn’t just about tests and grades. Massapequa High School Principal Barbara Lowell said the average GPA of seniors this year was above 90.

Lowell also said the graduating class received over $14 million combined in scholarship money for their future education. She highlighted the difference between the current seniors and the first set of seniors in the district in 1956.

“The world needs your light. It needs your compassion. It needs your creativity. It needs your courage,” Lowell told the 2025 class. “And no matter where life takes you, know that you will always have a home at Massapequa High School.”

Four students, Olivia Valaroso, Jackson Yahner, William Stebner and Samantha Portz, gave commencement speeches as well, all calling for the graduating seniors to show confidence, courage and passion with their future endeavors.

Multiple speakers also remembered Connor Kasin, a Massapequa senior who died while playing for the school’s varsity ice hockey team in November 2024.

Speakers also made sure to recognize the school’s mascot, as multiple people referred to the graduates as “Chiefs.”

“Chiefs lead, Chiefs give back, Chiefs serve,” Portz, the class’ valedictorian, said.

The district has been in a public legal battle with the state as Massapequa fights to keep its Native American name as the Chiefs.