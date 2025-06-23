New pharmacy opens up in Sea Cliff

A new pharmacy has opened up in the Sea Cliff region of Oyster Bay.

The organization’s owner, Mason Ariyev, is excited about Sea Cliffs Chemists. He says it will provide fast and friendly service to the local community.

The pharmacy will be located on 305 Sea Cliff Ave. in Sea Cliffs. This pharmacy is not to be confused with Sea Cliffs Pharmacy and/or its associate, BesScription Pharmacy.

“We’re a pharmacy, [basically] a mom and pop. I guess you could say it’s not like a corporate thing.” he said in an interview with the Long Island Press. “I think this is going to be a more personal, more individualized type feel and that’s what I’m trying to provide here, where customers could come in, they could feel comfortable, ask questions, whatever they need.”

He added: “It’s not like when you go to a generic CVS. You don’t have that interpersonal relationship with the pharmacist or with the people working there.”

The business itself is fairly new after being founded in January and this is its only location thus far. In addition to providing over-the-counter medication, Sea Cliffs Chemists offers free deliveries and accepts most health insurance agencies as well.

“I want to provide a convenience for the community” Ariyev says.

Costumers can reach Sea Cliffs Chemists Inc. by dialing 516-253-4676.