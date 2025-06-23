Plainview-Old Bethpage graduates Class of 2025

John F. Kennedy High School in Plainview-Old Bethpage celebrated the class of 2025 at their graduation on Sunday, June 22. A total of 447 seniors were honored at the ceremony with their diplomas. Principal Heather Dvorak presided over the ceremony.

Dvorak welcomed Seth Greenberg, vice president of the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District Board of Education, up to the podium. Greenberg, who choked up over the students’ special day, offered advice to the graduates.

“Look up from your phone, look up from the small screen in your hand and take in the vast, messy, beautiful world around you,” said Greenberg. “Two, find your people. Life is better, richer, funnier, more manageable, when shared with the right people. Find those who make you feel seen and heard, challenge you, support you, remind you of who you are, and who’ll send the perfect meme or emoji at exactly the right time.”

That led into Greenberg’s final point about getting out of your comfort zone, something even he was feeling just by speaking at the ceremony.

“Standing here today is out of my comfort zone, but I did it anyway because growth lies on the other side of discomfort,” Greenberg said. “So, take risks, try new things, travel somewhere unfamiliar, apply to a job you’re not quite sure you’ll get, and speak up, sign up, show up, even when your hands shake.”

Jillian Zhang, valedictorian and upcoming Princeton University student, talked about the journeys her classmates have faced during the years and the words of wisdom she has taken away with her.

“It’s easy to make those momentary sacrifices in favor of convenience to keep running forwards at full speed, but just as we chase our goals and passions, we must remember to take care of ourselves, too,” Zhang said.

Zhang also told her classmates to give themsleves grace, a pat on the back and never to forget the saying, “I love you.”

“One of my biggest regrets will always be missing my sister’s orchestra concert to study for a test,” she said. “It’s hard to juggle everything at once, but you always, always have time for your loved ones, because it’s one thing to love someone, but it’s another to make them feel loved.”

Echoing the beginning of her speech, Zhang, in poetic fashion, wrote “10 Things I Hate About You,” but the Plainview-Old Bethpage version, noting what she’ll miss as this chapter closes.

“I hate to think that it’s already graduation and the fact that we’ll never again walk those halls,” Zhang said. “But mostly I hate the way I could never hate you, not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all.”

Chloe Ng, the salutatorian and future Dartmouth College student, also spoke, reflecting on her family and friends, and the moments made along the way.

“Remember your unforgettable moments, both the happy and sad ones, and the people who were around you to support you while you celebrated or comfort you while you cried,” said Ng.

Other student speakers included Vidit Singh, student government executive board president, as well as Evan Alter and Zead Kazzy, co-presidents of the senior class.

With diplomas handed out, Dvorak ended the ceremony as the students moved their tassels from right to left and tossed their caps in the air in celebration of the work they achieved.

“The world ahead, colleges, careers, relationships, those will transform you and if you’re open to it, those experiences will stretch and enrich your understanding of yourself and others in beautiful and unexpected ways,” said Dvorak. “So dream big, plan boldly, but leave room for the detours. Often, those detours lead you exactly where you’re meant to be.”